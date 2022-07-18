Julia Roberts and her best hairstyles with curly hair and straight hair

There’s hair and then there’s the hair of Julia Roberts. Maybe the award-winning actress She may be known for her distinctive smile, but over the years the Eat, Pray, Love singer has proven that her shape-shifting mane will always make a splash.

When Julia Roberts first burst onto the Hollywood scene in the late 1980s, her mane of curls naturals was dyed chestnut and, true to the spirit of the spray of the decade, ruffled up to the sky. In the ’90s, when Pretty Woman launched her to international fame, she began to set the record straight in tune with her natural blondebefore cutting their chest-length lengths into a tousled pixie she wore in shades of deep crimson and red-hot platinum. In the mid-’90s he began adopting styles that framed his face and reached his shoulders, from a fringe hairstyle to an elegant layered straight cut. One of his most emblematic moments was the wavy updo and twisted (and hairy armpits) that he wore to the Notting Hill premiere in 1997, embodying the attitude of natural beauty of the time.

In keeping with the enthusiasm of the year 2000 style by recreating fabulous looks from the era, renowned actress Julia Roberts Her hair was straight, parted on one side, and ranged from bright red to deep brown to golden blonde. It was in the mid-2000s that she began sporting the cascading waves that have become his signature. In 2009, Roberts sported a sun-kissed California blonde before returning to more incandescent red tones until the 2014 Oscars, where she debuted a new platinum blonde color. But today, in 2022, Julia is back to sporting the gorgeous auburn hair that dazzled her fans in the ’80s. What’s more: her extra-flashy red hair was as voluminous as ever.

Next, a review of all the best hairstyles of Julia Roberts that you can’t miss from the late 80’s until now.

