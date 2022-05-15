Julia Roberts and her brother Eric Roberts hate each other for this reason

Although now they are something like “reconciled”, the truth is that Julia Roberts And his brother Eric Roberts they knew how to have a relationship as difficult as it was controversial. In this opportunity, we tell you the reasons for this enmity intimate and we also share what was the fact that made them get closer. Next, all the details.

Complicated relationship: what happened between the brothers Eric Roberts and Julia Roberts

Rumors indicate that the bad relationship Come in Eric Roberts and Julia Roberts they are due to envy and jealousy that the former feels, or used to feel, towards the latter. In this regard, it must be remembered that Ericwhich is 11 years apart from Juliawas the first of the family to gain recognition and earn a place in the world of the Hollywood industry.

Julia Roberts with Emma Roberts, her niece on Eric’s side.

However, by the time Julia entered the scene, the race of Eric began to go downhill and his image became more and more distorted. Although it is not known specifically what happened between the brothers, it is known that the break was marked by the problems that the eldest of the Roberts had with the addictions.

Eric Roberts takes over: the reasons for the fight and the subsequent reconciliation with Julia Roberts

In an interview he gave to a medium just a few years ago, the actor who was nominated for a Oscar award for his work in train escape He had no problems when it came to talking about what the renowned family fight was. In this regard, one of the things she said was that the matter was not only with Julia Robertsbut also involved Lisa Robertsthe another sister of both who is also an actress.

From left to right the Roberts siblings: Lisa, Eric and Julia.

Eric He made it very clear that he loved and adored his sisters, but admits that there was a time when it became very difficult to be with him. “It was exhausting to spend time with me: I complained, I blamed others, it was impossible for me to enjoy the moment,” he said, among other things, probably mentioning his most difficult times as an addict.

The state of Eric it was such that Juliafor example, came to support Kelly Cunninghamthe ex-girlfriend of the actor, in the legal dispute that both maintained for the custody of their daughter, the famous today emma roberts. Even so, according to the 66-year-old actor, the bad relationship, or the worst part of it, seems to have been left behind, and it all started with the decision he made to go visit Julia when she gave birth to her twin sons in 2004.

According to the statements he gave, both would have spent some editions of Thanksgiving together and would even have a fluid conversation via e-mail.

