Julia Roberts and her confession about George Clooney while filming her new movie “A Passage to Paradise”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a dysfunctional (ex) married couple and show why they were comedy icons in their golden years. (Universal Pictures)



The coronavirus pandemic took everyone by surprise and the actors of Hollywood they were not the exception, even some of them were caught by Covid-19 while they were filming a new project and in the case of characters like Julia Robertswhen he was also thousands of kilometers away from his family.

roberts was in production passage to paradise (Ticket to Paradise) in Australia when the global sanitary measures were increased, which prevented commercial flights from being made and that she will return home with her husband and children, for this reason she had to remain in hamilton island until finally he was able to return.

The pair of actors has already worked before in films like “The big swindle”. (Universal Pictures)

In a recent interview with New York Timesthe winner of Oscar he remembered this recent passage of his life and affirmed that it was his friend and film partner George Clooneywho with her family made her not fall into depression and feel alone, being isolated without her loved ones by her side.

Actors they talked about this moment and how george, who had gone to film but had taken his wife Amal and their children Alexander and Ella, helped Julia has coped with the pandemic and how as a result of this, the friendship with the family Clooney got stronger.

The production of the film had to be suspended for a few weeks due to the pandemic. (Universal Pictures)

“We started in hamilton island, with all these wild birds and Julia had the house right below Amal, the kids and me. Then we would bring him a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju for my children”, detailed the protagonist of films such as Up in the Air.

For its part, roberts explained the great help that the company of her friend and her family meant, who were with her the first weeks of the pandemic.

George Clooney was in the company of his family while filming this movie. (Universal Pictures)

“The Clooney They saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble and it’s the longest I’ve been away from my family. I don’t think she’s spent this much time alone since she was 25 years old,” the actress said.

The 61-year-old actor also added that when the travel measures were relaxed, even then it was not easy for his friend to reunite with her family since they had to be in quarantine before they could be together.

The pandemic caught Roberts by surprise, who was without her husband and family when the lockdown hit. (Universal Pictures)

“When Danny (Moder, husband of Julia) and the children came to visit, that meant they had to fly to sydney and stay alone in quarantine for two weeks before she could see them,” he said.

This moment was remembered by the protagonist of the runaway bride like: “Being so close and yet so far away. When we first came to Australia and we were all in quarantine, you would go a little crazy. I remember around the 11th I thought, ‘Who am I? Where I am? What is this room that I never leave?’ It’s something fun. I really hadn’t anticipated all of that.”

Roberts also produces this feature film. (Universal Pictures)

In passage to paradise The actors bring to life a divorced couple who didn’t part on the best terms and there is still a lot of resentment between them, which is why when they discover that they are on the same journey towards balinese To make their daughter reconsider her idea of ​​marrying a man she just met, they will have to unite to prevent the young woman from making the same “mistake” that they made decades ago.

The film directed by Ol Parker is starring Roberts and Clooney, and the rest of the main cast is made up Billie Lourd, kaitlyn dever Y Lily Lucas Bravo.

