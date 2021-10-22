Julia Roberts and her husband are vacation targets in these latest yacht photos from Italy

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder seem to be living it in these recent vacation photos. husband who had been Married for nearly two decades On vacation in Positano, Italy, they seem to be having a great time. These two may be more reserved with their love, and they rarely post together on social media, but when we catch a glimpse of it (like anniversary photos), we realize how much they care for each other. These two seem to have traveled to Europe to enjoy some time and we couldn’t be more envious.

We have a feeling of their children, hazelnut 16 and Finneo and 16 and Henry, 14, are jealous of their parents’ vacation in Europe. The latest photos from Positano, Italy, make us want to jump on a plane ASAP (photos down here). The couple weren’t afraid to show off some PDAs, Roberts can be seen rubbing sunscreen on Modes’ back and even hugging him softly. However, our favorite photo has to be that of the fun jet ski in which Roberts and Moder can be seen smiling. We are delighted to see these two people enjoying childless company. We all need a break from the little ones every now and then to spend quality time with our partners.

We are curious to see if they are planning to go somewhere else in Europe, or if it will be just a trip to Italy. Either way, it looks like they’re already enjoying themselves and we couldn’t be happier to see them blossom.

