Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland, when the stars leave (almost) at the altar

Leaving yourself at the altar, or just before you get there, is one of the worst goodbyes imaginable. Yet in Hollywood it has happened several times. The case of Julia Roberts. The actress in 1991, just like the protagonist of her film If you run away, I’ll marry you, it is literally escaped leaving bridegroom Kiefer Sutherland three days before the wedding. For Kiefer a planetary humiliation, elevated to the nth degree by a not insignificant detail: Julia fled in Ireland with Kiefer’s then best friend, the actor Jason Patric. In addition to the damage, the insult.



A few years earlier, to say goodbye one step away from the altar, they had been Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez. The wedding had been set for December 13, 1986. The holdings had already been shipped when the two announced they had changed their minds. They preferred to remain “just friends”. The marriage between Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pittinstead, it was supposed to go on stage in the summer of 1997. But at the last minute she pulled back: too young to 25 years old for such a commitment: “I was madly in love, but I was a childPaltrow would explain years later. “I wasn’t ready and he was too much for me. I didn’t know what I was doing. ‘

However, the reason why they said goodbye, one step away from the altar, remains a mystery even today. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. There are those who claim that Ben cheated on Jennifer with a stripper a few weeks before the wedding and there are those who are convinced that the friction between the two was triggered by the commercial disaster of the film they had made together among the highest expectations (Lilies). Whatever the truth, the wedding, scheduled for September 14th 2003, they were initially postponed a few days before they happened and then definitively canceled.

In more recent times, the case of Lady Gaga, that of marriages skipped at the last minute it counts even two. The first, with Taylor Kinney, was due to go on stage in 2016, according to Page Six, “in Italian countryside “. Nothing came of it: the two, just before the wedding, said goodbye in July. Then, in February 2019, the pop star broke up with Christian Carino, who was supposed to marry a Venice a few months later.

Also Paris Hilton, who just a few days ago announced her wedding with Carter Reum, has a story behind her, one step away from the altar. The one with Chris Zilka. The farewell dates back to 2018. And she never returned the two million dollar engagement ring he had given her kneeling in January 2017 in Aspen.

