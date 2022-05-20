Julia Roberts and Leonie Hanne in a low bun at Cannes

The most viewed ponytail of New York Fashion Week

Perfect and simple hair updos that you can do in 5 minutes

The red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival has regained its glamor in this new edition. Actresses from all over the world are bringing their talent to the French city and they are displaying their elegance during the days of the event. The wonderful beauty looks that the guests wear serve us to take note of the makeup and hairstyles that are going to be worn the most this season and are great inspiration for the events that accumulate during these months.

Pascal LeSegretainGetty Images

During this edition of the film event we are seeing a return to the most classic patterns of beauty. In contrast to the eccentric make-up that has been seen in previous weeks on other red carpets, due to the influence of euphoriaat the french festival classic and timeless make-up predominates and the same applies to hairstyles. The return of the waves to the water so associated with glamor of cinema, thanks to great ladies of the seventh Art, as Rita Hayworth is just a sample of it. Together with them, two attendees have shown that there is another hairstyle that you can’t go wrong with, that works at any age and with any type of look: It is the traditional low bun.

Pascal LeSegretainGetty Images

Julia Roberts is teaching a lesson on the red carpet that shows that the most classic style will always be a great ally and this applies to both her outfits like their hairstyles. The actress has worn her imperturbable curly hair and to wear it collected she has opted for a polished and minimalist low bun. For an event organized by a jewelry brand, The interpreter opted for this hairstyle, parting the part in the middle and smoothing her hair, which he picked up at the nape of the neck, leaving his face clear and giving prominence to his iconic smile. To give it a more professional finish, she applied a shiny effect product to her hair.

Getty Images

This updo was also chosen by the influencer Leonie Hanne to step on the red carpet of the festival with a spectacular pink tulle design signed by Nicole Felicia Couture. The German opted to give strength to the striking piece she wore and picked up her blonde hair following the same pattern as the actress. In the same way that the protagonist of My best friend’s Wedding, parted the parting down the middle, emphasizing the symmetry of her face. The only difference is that while Julia gives her updo a slightly longer shape-which is also influenced by the greater volume of her hair-Leonie opts for a round bun.

How to do the low bun

To make the low bun correctly, you must first work the hair with a dryer, to achieve that polished look that both wear. Once you have it, part the parting in the middle with a pick comb, being very careful, since it will be in a very visible place. Now, with a natural bristle brush, brush all the hair back, paying special attention to ensuring that the sides are polished. Make a ponytail a few inches from the lowest point at the nape of your neck, then roll your hair back on itself to help it form. When the hair is arranged just the way you want, secure it with bobby pins. Now spray a little hairspray to set and finish with hair oil to add shine.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io