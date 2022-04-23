Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman look super youthful with this playful color

So much Julia Roberts What Nicole Kidman They are actresses who have always opted for the classic with a modern and trendy twist. This is what they replicated in their street and red carpet styles where they chose classic shapes with a color trend 2022.

The chosen color was… yellow! We have seen this color in different shades and in thousands of celebrities. This time it was the turn of Julia Roberts Y Nicole Kidman that even though they both chose the same trend 2022, they differed in their looks. Who was the best dressed?

Nicole Kidman proposes this yellow to show us her Prada dress. Photo: Instagram.

we start with Nicole Kidman who along with another actress like Anya Taylor Joy premiered “The Northman” in Los Angeles. There, we could see the Australian actress dressed in a yellow dress from the Italian firm, Prada. A special and unusual piece that Nicole knew how to wear like no one else.

We are talking about a pale yellow design with long sleeves, a high neck with black ribbon, golden embroidery in the form of flowers on her skirt and pink feathers adorning her shoulders. The dress has the printed stamp of Prada and we can identify it thanks to that classic style of the shape that is identified with the 30’s mixed with the modernity of the feathers, another trend 2022.

Julia Roberts chooses a super flattering pastel yellow suit for this season. Photo: Instagram.

On your side, Julia Roberts premiered his series “Gaslit” with Sean Penn and attended the John Colbert show in a yellow suit marking the trend 2022 of that color. The set created a monochromatic look, super flattering for the actress and that made her look more stylized.

Julia opted for a shirt suit, long blazer and wide cropped pants, all in pastel yellow, where the different note was put by her black square-heeled loafers. A super outfit perfect for any woman and super comfortable.

Julia Roberts Y Nicole Kidman opt for yellow trend 2022 in their coolest outfits. Who wins this duel of styles?