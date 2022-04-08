Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock teach how to wear baggy pants after 50

Julia Roberts Y Sandra Bullock They are two of the most beloved and acclaimed actresses in Hollywood.both are considered icons of the 90s for having starred in highly successful movies during that time.

However, the talent that these artists possess is not the only reason why they attract attention every time they appear in public, since also their styles and way of dressing is inspiration for all fans.

From very young, Roberts and Bullock stole each other’s eyes on informal walks, television interviews and, of course, on red carpets, since they always wore the best outfits that set the tone for all fashion trends.

This has not changed, since, with more than 50 years each, they continue to wear the best looks that mix elegance and modernity in perfect balance.

The actresses have made it clear that wearing fashionable outfits at 50 is very simple and it’s all about safety, because they always highlight their own essence in each of their outfits.

This was demonstrated recently with one of the trends that has gained more popularity in this 2022 and the pants are baggy.

Gone is the desire for skinny garments, as more and more women dare to bring wide pants in their looks.

This is how Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock dazzle in baggy pants

Each of the actresses is characterized by having a different style, but without a doubt both have agreed that wide pants They are a hit for any occasion.

This type of clothing can be perfect for casual outfitsbut they are also ideal in much more casual looks in which you can opt for a few touches of elegance or formality.

Julia Roberts showed it by wearing baggy black tailored pantswhich she paired with a tight black blouse.

This combination is very versatile, since it can be complete with sneakers and casual accessories or opt for high-heeled shoes to look more elegant.

Sandra Bullock opted for a much more sober stylesince it is completely black pants that cover his shoes, but with glitter details on each side.

The actress combined this garment with a blouse of the same tone and with bright details in the openings.

Wide leg pants can come in all shapes and colors, so They are garments that can be included in all styles.