Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock wear the ideal wide leg pants for women over 50

Julia Roberts reappeared radiant, as always, with a few pants widths impossible to stop seeing and imitating. At 54 years old, she is still the most beautiful and natural woman.

Another celebrity of the 90s adored by the public and who returned to the scene is Sandra Bullock. She did it to tell that at the age of 57 she begins to say goodbye to the screen, in a TV program in which she looked splendid with another model of pants wide. It is a fashionable resource that does not fail and is completely recommended for women over 50.

Julia Roberts’ tailored wide leg pants

Julia Roberts she chose an ensemble in total black, produced by stylist to the stars, Elizabeth Stewart, but very simple and easy to replicate. The American star wore a trousers elegant, simple and flattering wherever you look at it. She combined it with a top with long sleeves and a circular neckline that highlighted his figure.

But what caught my attention the most were his pants high-waisted tailored suit with darts signed by Michael Kors. It is a model of trousers wide structure comfortable and versatile to wear also with basic white shirts.

Julia Roberts wide-leg tailored trousers.

His trousers wide cut sartorial style is pure inspiration for women who ratify their admiration for Julia Roberts meanwhile, it continues betting on sober and attractive outfits, ideal for women of 50 and a litle more.

Sandra Bullock chooses wide pants

Sandra Bullock also bet on pants wide to attend “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. The American actress chose pants wide with a black jewel blouse with bare shoulders. She combined a simple garment plus a piece with a greater impact that gave rise to a very fashionable and at the same time super elegant style.

Sandra Bullock’s wide pants that shone on a television show.

Sandra Bullock always teaches about how to dress attractively and without poses at 50 years old. And on this occasion in which she also announced her withdrawal (for a while) from the scene, her look in which the pants Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s wide straps were no exception.

Wide pants are a fashion trend 2022

in what Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock agreed was to wear the pants wide and baggy that are the 2022 trend and the new basic of the season. It is a fresh and striking garment that shone on the catwalks of Missoni, Prabal Gurung and Jill Sander, among other top firms, and that is also imposed for being flattering for all types of silhouettes. And it is also chosen by the fashionistas of the moment.

Sandra Bullock bets on wide pants as the new basic for 2022.

They are an item almost as versatile as jeans, but with the ideal touch of style to elevate more formal outfits or more cool for an outing. The key is how we combine these pants wide in the legs, both with the part of the upper part and with the footwear, which can be from slippers to sandals and pointed heels.