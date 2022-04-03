Entertainment

Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock wear the ideal wide leg pants for women over 50

Julia Roberts reappeared radiant, as always, with a few pants widths impossible to stop seeing and imitating. At 54 years old, she is still the most beautiful and natural woman.

Another celebrity of the 90s adored by the public and who returned to the scene is Sandra Bullock. She did it to tell that at the age of 57 she begins to say goodbye to the screen, in a TV program in which she looked splendid with another model of pants wide. It is a fashionable resource that does not fail and is completely recommended for women over 50.

