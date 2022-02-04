Julia Roberts and Sean Penn completely transformed for the Gaslit series

D.difficult to recognize Julia Roberts, 54 years old, under a hairstyle that cannot be more fluffy they sunglasses from the seventies. Yet, she is the protagonist of the series Gaslit, Startzplay themed eight-episode series political thriller based on the first season of the podcast Slow Burn, from Leon Neyfakh.

Next to the star, completely transformed in the look – aged, greased and receding hairline – there is also Sean Penn, 61, who plays Nixon’s loyal attorney general, John Mitchell, as well as husband of Martha Mitchell, aka Roberts.

Gaslit, outgoing on April 24, it’s a modern vision of Watergate, which focuses on stories never told and on forgotten characters scandal: from Nixon’s clumsy subordinates, to the freaks who supported and favored their crimes, to the tragic informants which ultimately brought down the whole “mission”.

The Gaslit plot

The series focuses on Martha Mitchell, a woman with a great personality and celebrity of Arkans high society. Mitchell is also the wife of the faithful attorney general of Nixon, John Mitchell (aka Sean Penn, below).

Despite her party membership, Martha is the first person to publicly launch the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing the collapse of both the Presidency and his personal life.

As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend, who will be forced to having to choose between Martha – with whom he is deeply in love – and the president.

A narrative focused on women

In Gaslit “Not only do we have the opportunity to shed some light on some incredible stories never told“, has explained Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, “Like that of Martha Mitchell’s historic role in Watergate, but we are also lucky enough to have a dream cast“. In addition to Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, he added, “the best creative team that we could wish for “.

The manager declared all her enthusiasm in «carrying on the network’s commitment to highlight stories that appeal to female audiences, but also satisfy our loyal public ».

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Not by chance, Gaslit – the most recent title of Starz – has recently launched the initiative #TakeTheLead, a global commitment of the company to increase narratives about women and, more generally, onthe less represented audience. But, as the fiction itself demonstrates, often these stories considered “secondary” are as interesting as – and perhaps even more so – of general narrative.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED