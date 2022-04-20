Julia Roberts and Sean Penn team up for new project

StarzPlay continues to grow and add to its catalog and will now bring a new original series alongside Sean Penn Y Julia Roberts.

This is Gaslit, a limited show by Robbie Pickering based on the first season of Leon Neyfakh’s Slow Burn podcast, about the Watergate scandal, one of the most resonant in the history of the United States.

Roberts will play Martha Mitchell, while Penn will play John N. Mitchels. The cast will be completed by Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp and Aleksandar Filimonovic.

“The series deals with the Watergate scandal and focuses on several untold stories, including Richard Nixon’s minions, deranged fans, and whistleblowers who would eventually bring down the entire company,” the official synopsis begins.

“The story will center on Martha Mitchell, an Arkansan socialite and wife of loyal Nixon Attorney General John N. Mitchell. Despite her party affiliation, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, Mitchell is forced to choose between Martha and the President.”

The production was full of uncertainty, as Penn demanded that all cast and crew be vaccinated against COVID-19 and even threatened to resign if this did not happen. Finally, the study reached an agreement with the actor two months later to film the scenes of him with vaccinated people.

Gaslit will premiere on StarzPlay on April 24.