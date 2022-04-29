Entertainment

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn together in Gaslit, the series about the woman who anticipated Watergate

It premiered Gaslit, series based on the story of Martha Mitchell, key protagonist of the scandalous Watergate, an overwhelming woman with a great personality and queen of the elites of Washington who was completely forgotten when she was the one who handled information on the front line.

The fiction is based on the podcast Slate Slow Burn created by Leon Neyfakh and every Sunday you can enjoy through the screen of Starzplay of a new episode. The series is directed by matt ross (Captain Fantastic) and has as protagonists Julia Roberts Y Sean Penn in the roles of Martha and JJohn Mitchell, President’s Attorney General Richard Nixon.

