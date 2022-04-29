Julia Roberts and Sean Penn together in Gaslit, the series about the woman who anticipated Watergate

It premiered Gaslit, series based on the story of Martha Mitchell, key protagonist of the scandalous Watergate, an overwhelming woman with a great personality and queen of the elites of Washington who was completely forgotten when she was the one who handled information on the front line.

The fiction is based on the podcast Slate Slow Burn created by Leon Neyfakh and every Sunday you can enjoy through the screen of Starzplay of a new episode. The series is directed by matt ross (Captain Fantastic) and has as protagonists Julia Roberts Y Sean Penn in the roles of Martha and JJohn Mitchell, President’s Attorney General Richard Nixon.

Bob Woodward, one of the journalists who investigated the Watergate case described Martha in his book All the President’s Men (he wrote it with his colleague Carl Bernstein). He referred to her as “The Greek choir of the Watergate drama: the one that warns everyone who wanted to hear it.” Is that Mitchell was the first to slip the idea that the Nixon government was in a network of immense corruption.

The series features Robbie Pickering as showrunner and at the time of the launch of Gaslit’s project he commented: “Martha was the first and loudest voice, speaking out against the criminality of a corrupt presidential administration and was one of the most complex public martyrs of the time.” An accurate description of the life of this woman who was treated by politicians, the media and the upper echelons of power of the time, as a deranged person who should receive special treatment.

John Mitchellfor his part, exercised his position as Attorney General of the presidency and was a trusted man of Nixon. At the moment when his wife puts him on alert about the president’s participation in Watergate, the man finds himself at a crossroads between endorsing his wife’s complaint, or on the contrary, exposing it and continuing to support his wife. Nixon.

Martha was not only the “woman of”. She had earned a place among the inhabitants of Arkansas and knew how to surround herself with journalists and also with Hollywood stars. She was seen circulating through the television talk shows of the time, in which she made her position as a republican woman clear that she was opposed to the communist advance in her country. She was also the person who handled all the gossip of the jet set, some of it harmless, and others dangerous that could make more than one powerful person tremble.

Lady’s Luck Mitchell was going to change forever after a robbery carried out in the offices of the Democratic National Committee in Washington in 1972, where a group of people looted recordings and key documents for the investigation against Nixon. One of the detainees was the bodyguard of Mrs. Mitchell, James McCord, who was rumored to be her lover.

After this event began the decline in the life of Martha when she was the subject of an organized smear campaign against her. They accused her of being a liar and that none of her arguments could be taken as accurate. During the launch of the series in the United States, Julia Roberts He gave his opinion regarding his character and said: “I think (Martha) is the peach pit that nobody ever paid attention to: everybody ate the peach and threw the pit away.” They complete the cast dan stevens What John Dean, Betty Gilpin who plays Mo Dean and Darby Camp like Marty Mitchell, among others.

In the following link you can see the full trailer: