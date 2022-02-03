Julia Roberts and Sean Penn unrecognizable in the photos and in the first trailer of the series on the Watergate scandal

The drama, which will offer a different reading of the story that led to the resignation of President Nixon, will arrive on STARZPLAY on April 24.

Julia Roberts And Sean Penn underwent an impressive transformation to play Martha and John Mitchell, two people who played a central role in the famous Watergate scandal, in Gaslit. Check them out below in the first teaser trailer subtitled in Italian and in the first photos of the event series that will debut in Italy on April 24 streaming on STARZPLAY (available on Rakuten TV, Apple TV, Vodafone TV and as an Amazon Prime Video and Mediaset Infinity channel).

The Gaslit plot

Based on the first season of the acclaimed podcast Slow Burn and created and produced by Robbie Pickering with Matt Ross as director and executive producer, Gaslit focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal that led to the downfall of the Nixon presidency in the United StatesFrom Nixon’s clumsy and subordinate opportunists, to the deranged zealots who support and favor their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the whole horrible enterprise.

The series will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. Gifted with personality, Martha is an Arkansas high society celebrity, wife of Nixon’s loyal attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite his party membership, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Capricious, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his outspoken and famous wife – he will find himself forced to choose between Martha and the president.

The cast

The cast of Gaslit also includes Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as John Dean, a young White House adviser torn between his own ambition and the ability to lie to protect his boss; Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as Mo Dean, John Dean’s wife (you can see them in the photo above); Shea Whigham (Perry Mason) in the role of G. Gordon Liddy e Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) as the Mitchells’ daughter, Marty. And again, they star in the series Allison Tolman (Fargo, Why Women Kill), Chris Bauer (The Wire, True Blood), JC MacKenzie (October Faction), Hamish Linklater (Legion) And Chris Messina (The Mindy Project). Sam Esmail And Chad Hamilton they are executive producers with their production company Esmail Corp, along with UCP and Julia Roberts herself is among the executive producers.