It ‘s really true, in this scene photo Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are almost unrecognizable, in truth more the actor of This must be the place than the always elegant American actress, unforgettable protagonist of Pretty Woman: the two famous Hollywood stars are the protagonists of Gaslit, yet another tale of the famous presidential scandal, Watergate, which led to the resignation of then President Nixon.

Gaslit is the title of the series, which will debut in Italy on April 24th on Starzplay, the platform available on multiple streaming channels, in which Penn plays John Mitchell and Roberts, Martha Mitchell, the two people who played a pivotal role in Watergate; Gaslit is based on the podcast, Slow Burn which tells the untold stories and the forgotten characters of the scandal, including Nixon’s clumsy and subordinate opportunists and the whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the company, in short, the undergrowth.

But coming to the characters played by the two protagonists, we know that Martha Mitchell is a very powerful woman, a true celebrity in the high society of the state of Arkansas, wife of the faithful attorney general of Nixon, John Mitchell, played precisely by Sean Penn. Ebbena Mitchell, despite her party membership, was the first person to warn of Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, leading to the epilogue we know of the Nixon presidency, turning her personal life upside down; In fact, her husband is Nixon’s most trusted advisor as well as his best friend, but he is also very much in love with his wife, so in the course of the series we will see who he chooses, whether the president of the United States or his wife.

We come to the cast of Gaslit. Already the two names of the protagonists would be enough to draw attention to the series, but there are other respectable actors to complete the cast. Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as John Dean, a young White House adviser, Betty Gilpin (Glow) and Mo Dean, John Dean’s wife, Shea Whigham (Perry Mason) as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) as the Mitchells’ daughter, Marty.





Last updated: Tuesday 15 February 2022, 14:52







