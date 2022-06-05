Julia Roberts and Shakira wear fashionable sports pants

At first glance, it could be said that Julia Roberts Y Shakira they do not have too many points in common with respect to their style when dressing. However, both have a lot of personality and attitude – key for any garment to look more -, and also both choose the pants fashionable urban sneakers.

For some time now, sportswear has come out of the gyms to be worn on the street, combined in the most original way, even with high-heeled shoes. The pants with stripes on the sides, they are a trend item that has been installed strongly and can be key to giving your look a more youthful and relaxed touch.

Julia Roberts, in addition to choosing striped pants for a cool look, bets on colors like red and fuchsia.

This is the case of Julia Robertswhich repeatedly resorts to these pants with stripes on the sides. This is a good fashion tip for women over 50, as it allows the classic tailored suit to have a more original and relaxed style. Another flattering detail of this type of pants is that the side stripes stylize the figure.

In the case of Julia Roberts In addition to choosing pants with side stripes for a super hip look, the colors you choose also add up. In one of the proposals, the actress of Pretty Woman dares with a combination of colors that years ago would have been unthinkable, but today it is a super trend: red and fuchsia.

In this super informal look, which can be perfect for going to the office or for an outing with friends, the pants It is red, with a fuchsia stripe, and that same palette is repeated in the red sweater with a classic cut shirt in fuchsia.

A tailored suit with side stripes can be a much more youthful and relaxed alternative.

Julia also bet on the pants with side stripes for a super original tailored suit option in red with black and orange strips. She wears it with a classic white shirt, a basic that we all have to have in our wardrobe, and black stilettos that further stylize his incredible legs.

Shakira, with a striped palazzo, in lilac and orange. She paired it with a long-sleeved cut-out top.

Shakira It has a more rocker look but the urban sports style is also one of the most chosen. She wears it naturally, and with his proposals she shows that it is possible to be comfortable and fashionable.

The pants urban sportswear with side stripes has many possibilities to combine and has become strong, so much so that it is becoming an essential item of clothing in any wardrobe. The tightest are ideal for the night and the looser, perfect for the day.

Shakira in the official photo of Dancing with my self, along with Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Camille Kostek.

Shakira chose a pants urban sport with stripes on the sides for the official photo of the program Dancing with myself, in which he is a judge with Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Camille Kostek.

Shakira decided to combine this palazzo with striped detail with white boots with track soles, another super trend item. Although if you wanted to give it a more informal style that same pants It goes perfect with stiletto heels.

The Italian firm Alessandro Vigilante was chosen by Shakira. She is noted for garments with cutouts.

Also the color scheme of the pants is super trendy: lilac with orange stripes. And the long-sleeved cut-out t-shirt is another garment that is seen on all the catwalks and in street fashion. All the equipment is from the Italian firm Alessandro Vigilante, whose motto is “decorate your body with movements”. The brand, which stands out for its use of color and cut-out garments, has dressed other celebrities such as Laura Paussini and Dua Lipa.

So much Shakira What Julia Roberts They have shown us different options to carry this pants sporty with side stripes that is a trend. You just have to get inspired and choose the look that you like the most and makes you feel good.