Julia Roberts and the epic prank live during an interview [VIDEO]

Julia Roberts hilariously interrupts the interview with George Clooney, host of Jimmy Kimmel

Julia Roberts stole the show from George Clooney during an interview! The actress “interrupted” the interview with her friend and colleague during an episode of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, suddenly appearing at her side wearing sunglasses. The actors, who are also great friends off-set, have starred together in the films of the series Ocean’s and they are currently filming a new movie together titled Ticket to Paradise. Shooting for the film is taking place in Australia and the film is expected to hit theaters by 2022. The last time they shared the set was in 2016 for Jodie Foster’s film. Money Monster – The other side of money.

Clooney appeared at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the release of his new film, which he directed and starred in, The Tender Bar. The young star of the film, Daniel Ranieri (10 years old) also took part in the interview. Both actors appeared virtually. The interview was abruptly interrupted by the appearance of Julia Roberts, who sent the audience into raptures. The protagonist of Pretty Woman she sat in silence, wearing a white sleeveless turtleneck and sunglasses. George Clooney pretended not to notice his presence, but from the video it is clear that the two were in agreement!

Just Julia Roberts crashing George Clooney’s interview… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WMDzOZUueQ – Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 17, 2021

We remember that The Tender Bar will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 22, 2021. The film, based on the autobiographical book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist JR Moehringer, stars Ben Affleck as a golden-hearted uncle who becomes an almost father figure to his little nephew , in a family drama set in the 1970s.