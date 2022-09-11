Julia Roberts and the hidden message behind the dress she wore at the premiere of ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Tremendous stir caused the actress Julia Roberts after arriving at the world premiere of his new film “Ticket to Paradise” at Odeon Leicester Square in London, clad in an expensive outfit that soon made headlines. Keep reading to find out the details!

With a smile on her face and the arm of her co-star, the famous George Clooney, the Oscar winner walked the red carpet of the event that showed the world her latest project on the big screen.

Although his performance was praised as usual, the very expensive look he wore did not go unnoticed by the public and various specialized fashion media soon shared the hidden message in their choice.

Julia Roberts stole the spotlight in a quirky black crystal dress by designer Alexander Mcqueen, a bolero jacket and heeled sandals. In addition to its high price, the garment it contained a series of embroidered messages that have already been deciphered.

Julie Roberts | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Among the mysterious messages of Roberts’ elegant dress it is possible to read: Love, H+F+M, JR+DM, PW, Darling, 2007 and 2004plus it also contains some hearts.

It is now known that these initials correspond to the names of her children, Henry Daniel, Hazel Patricia and Phinneaus Walter, and also that of her husband: Danny Moder. As for the years “2004” and “2007” that appear embroidered on the garment, it is believed that they are important dates for the actress in the personal and professional spheres.

Julie Roberts | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

‘Ticket to Paradise’ is a romantic comedy film in which, in addition to Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Denver and Lucas Bravo also participate. Its release to the general public is scheduled for September 2022.

It may interest you:

• Julia Roberts confesses why she hasn’t acted in romantic comedies for 20 years

• With a tight bikini and deep neckline, Julia Roberts raises the temperature in networks at 54 years old

• Julia Roberts ‘fight’ with millionaires for one of the most expensive mansions in Australia