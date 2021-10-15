News

Julia Roberts and the joyful selfie with her husband for the wedding anniversary

Posted on
Julia’s wonderful smile is all about her Danny, whom she married in July 19 years ago. A truly happy marriage

Julia Roberts’ smile is truly wonderful in the selfie posted to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

In the photo, posted on the actress’s social page, she also appears the husband, director of photography Daniel Moder.

Julia married Daniel on July 4, 2002 in Taos, New Mexico. The two met on the set of the 2001 film “The Mexican”. directed by Gore Verbinski and also starring Brad Pitt. Moder was the cinematographer on the film.

Now 19 years after the wedding, Julia says she is increasingly happy with her family life, which also includes the couple’s three children: twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus ‘Finn’ Walter and Henry Daniel.

The photos in which Julia appears with her husband are very rare, but the enthusiasm with which Roberts talks about Daniel every time is overwhelming. In 2017, during an interview with People, Julia said: “Every day my husband comes home is a sort of recurring dream. And I welcome him like ‘Oh, he’s back!'”. The following year, speaking with Extra, he talked about Daniel calling him “A wonderful human being”.

(Photo Getty Images)

