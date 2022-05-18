Julia Roberts and the style lessons she taught us over the years

Julia Roberts She has not only been characterized for being one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood, but also for her style. Here are the best tips she has shared over the years.

The pretty Woman The most beloved of all time, she has left her mark with her career in cinema, at the same time that she has been the image and ambassador of renowned fashion and beauty brands such as Givenchy, Lancôme, Calzedonia and Chopard. This thanks to her freshness, natural beauty and style, which have accompanied her throughout her career.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best lections of fashion and beauty that Julia Roberts has given us.

Tailored suits as a woman’s best friend

Julia Roberts has made it clear that the tailored suit not only looks good on men, it can also be a great style ally for any woman looking for a more elevated look with a touch classyeither for the office or for a social event where you want to turn heads.

natural curls

During the 90’s era, extreme straight hair took over the catwalks, however, Julie Roberts, True to her style, she showed us that curly hair with volume will always be a good idea. Today more than ever, hair with a lot of volume and natural waves are a touch that you can adopt if you want to look fresh and very stylish like Roberts.

Getty Images

vintage is cool

One of the most iconic moments from Julia Roberts It was when in 2001 she won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Erin Brockovich; award she received wearing a black and white Valentino dress, which was a vintage piece from the luxury house that had previously been worn by top model Helena Christensen, for the first time as part of the Valentino AW92 haute couture runway.