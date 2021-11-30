Julia Roberts and wishes to her twins (in a rare photo together)

Children Hazel Patricia And Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter they turned 17 and mom Julia Roberts he wanted to make them public greetings with a tender post on Instagram: «The sweetest 17 years of my life», wrote the Oscar-winning actress accompanying her image in the hospital with the newborn twins in her arms.

A small gesture from a mother that is one of those rare glimpses of private life that the star of Pretty Woman – although not assiduous frequenter of Instagram – give to fans through his social profile. Only here, in fact, it is possible to see the more intimate and familiar side of the actress, who occasionally grants followers shots with her husband, the cameraman. Danny Moder, with friends, or with her sister. The only one who has not yet appeared is the youngest son Henry, who is only 14 and is evidently protected for reasons of age.

After all, the choice of avoiding the worldliness, of living in the countryside (on a 40-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico), and only occasionally treating yourself to a hit and run in New York is part of the life of Julia Roberts and of her husband since the day of the yes, July 4, 2002.

A life of discretion that has also guaranteed the keeping the marriage. The same actress revealed it some time ago: «I’m lucky to have Danny. Every day I see him enter the front door and it is as if it were always a dream. I say to myself: “Ah, he’s back”. He is my safe haven“.

A daily routine that also gave security to the children, who grew up in a comfortable environment but with very specific rules, which protected them from the blinding glitter of Hollywood. Only once does one remember Hazel’s presence on a red carpet: at the last Cannes Film Festival, on her father’s arm, where she showed all her shyness and her bitter charm. “Being a mom is the best role of my life,” said Julia Roberts, a Entertainment Tonight, “I love everything about being a mother. For me it is a privilege and an honor“. And his family knows it.