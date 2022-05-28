Julia Roberts appears as a surprise at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

EFE

American actress Julia Roberts appeared this Thursday as a surprise guest on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and he won over the public and the press with his characteristic smile.

The interpreter was present as godmother of the Chopard prize for young promises, that this Thursday night will receive the British nationalized Ugandan Sheila Atim and the Scotsman Jack Lowden.

Roberts had only been to Cannes once, in 2016.when presented out of competition moneymonster, by Jodie Foster, with George Clooney as co-star. On that occasion she defied the dress code, which requires women to wear high heels, and she went barefoot to the Palace of Festivals.

The actress attended today the screening of Armageddon Timeby the also American James Gray. For the latter it is his fifth time in competition, after The Yards (2000), We own the night (2007), Two lovers (2008) and Immigrant (2013).

They accompanied Gray on that pass two of its main leads, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who set foot in Cannes for the first time.

“I’m happy to be here and it’s an honor to do it with a James Gray film,” said the actor. Anthony Hopkins also stars in the film, who did not attend but is a regular both in competition and in other sections of the event.

On the famous red carpet, one of the most photographed moments of each edition, and this one that opened on Tuesday and it closes on May 28 is the 75th, the Spanish influencer Gala González was also there.

In the morning he had gone to the Magnum ice cream brand tent to present the remix of the song Can’t get you out of my heada classic by Australian singer Kylie Minogue which the latter has modernized alongside South Korean DJ, fashion designer and music producer Peggy Gou.

