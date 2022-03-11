Julia Roberts: Ariane Pellicer reveals that the actress is unbearable

Digital Millennium

Ariane Pellicerknown for playing Nina the Heavy in Cachún cachún ra ra!, pointed out that she has enjoyed her profession because she loves playing characters that do not look like her and ‘becoming’ other people. The actress she recalled her successful career throughout which fulfilled his dream of working with several Hollywood starsbetween them Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

During your participation in the program Montse & Joe, Ariane Pellicer and the actress Martha Zavaleta They talked about their bad experiences in the art world. It was then that pincher recalled how complicated it is to work with the protagonist of Pretty Woman.

Montserrat Oliver recalled that Ariane Pellicer had a small role in the movie The Mexican (2001) and even filmed some scenes alongside Brad Pitt, with whom he pointed out it was a pleasure to work: “That dream has already come to me. You don’t know what nerves.”

The actress mentioned that the day they recorded together, the actor was very friendly and played at the counter where she was to film the scene. While pincher couldn’t help but tremble.

“(He told me): ‘Hi, I’m Brad’ and he did like this (knocked) on the counter, I was the one who told him that it was not his passport, he had to stay in the town and he couldn’t leave,” he said.

Pellicer pointed out that production ended that day, so he had the opportunity to go celebrate with the production, including Brad Pitt. “Afterwards we went to party and danced, because it was the end of the production, three little scenes that I did, but in the film there are two”, he added.

His bad experience with Julia Roberts

In the filming of that movie too he was able to meet Julia Roberts; however, he confessed that the actress was “unbearable” and unkind, unlike Brad Pitt.

“Notice that no -he’s good people-. You can’t look her in the eye I don’t know right now, but at that time you couldn’t see her, to act yes, but he (Brad Pitt) is divine and everyone adores him, “he said.

