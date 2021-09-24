Julia Roberts assures her smile

Jennifer Lopez’s “side B” was valued at $ 27 million. Very far from “Jenny from the block” is the little Australian Kylie Minogue, who still defends herself with a 5 million dollar valuation. Then there is Madonna’s breasts, which despite her age no longer very young, has breasts valued at 2 million dollars. Speaking of a little advanced age: until a few years ago Mariah Carey’s legs were worth a billion (you read that right) dollars, now not anymore.

These are just a few examples that are not far-fetched at all, on the contrary. The fact is that those assessments were made by insurance companies, which provide those premiums in case of damage to those specific parts of the body of those famous names.

This is nothing new, because it is something that actors / actresses and singers have been doing for a while. But now comes a new entry: Julia Roberts has in fact ensured her smile for 30 million dollars.

A separate category, however, must be reserved for two sportsmen, men, namely Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham: the first boasts a policy of 144 million dollars on his legs, the second must be satisfied – so to speak – with 70 million. But we are talking about an athlete who is no longer in business.

And anyway let’s confess it: how fun would it be to be able to sift through the clauses of those contracts?

(Photo Getty Images)