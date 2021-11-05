Julia Roberts, at 54, chooses gray and is always the most beautiful

Hollywood’s most famous (and never retouched) smile turns 54 on October 28, and chooses gray. Her photos, walking around New York with her husband Danny Moder reflect the image of a beautiful couple – in a few months they will celebrate 20 years together – who gracefully welcome the passing of time. Julia, in fact, following the increasingly popular trend not only in Hollywood, has chosen to let white hair grow and mix with blonde highlights, with a natural effect that hairstylists call gray blending.

Refined looks and an explosive smile

Her images have gone around the world and once again Julia has been the example and model of inspiration for many of us. After landing on Instagram a few years ago, she is still one of the most beloved stars of cinema. Thanks not only to her contagious smile, but also to some roles that have remained in the history and in the hearts of fans such as that of Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman” or that of Anna Scott in “Notting Hill”. As for the “real” Julia, it can be said that she hasn’t changed much since the girl who was immortalized by the paparazzi in 1986 in the company of her brother Eric Roberts (browse the gallery to be sure). Of course the looks have been refined, security has made that unique face that has marked world cinema for decades even more explosive, but otherwise Julia is the best emblem of natural beauty without retouching. Great actress, elected at 50 for the fifth time most beautiful woman in the world by People magazine, Julia has been able to pass the time with grace and few scandals. Of course, she has had many cover relationships: some were simple love stories (Dylan McDermott and Matthew Perry), others ended up a step away from “yes”, (like the one with Kiefer Sutherland), two actually resulted in marriage . The first was with Lyle Lovett, country singer from 1993 to 1995; the second instead, the one with Danny Moder, father of his three children, has lasted since 2002. For her 54 years we celebrate Julia Roberts with a gallery that shows the evolution of the style of a diva who loves, and is loved, by the great designers like Valentino, Gucci and Armani

Happy birthday to Julia Roberts: Hollywood’s ” Pretty Woman ” turns 54 … and goes gray

