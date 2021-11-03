Julia Roberts, at 54, chooses gray: regrowth is no longer covered

Julia Roberts has turned 54 and does not try to hide her age, is a beautiful woman and much loved by her fans despite choosing to show the regrowth by revealing itself far from the Hollywood clichés that are now decidedly revolutionized. The Oscar for Erin Brockovich was paparazzi in the streets of New York with her husband Danny Moder, the two have been a happy couple for about 20 years.

Julia Roberts perfect at 54: the gray trend enchants!

Character much loved by audiences all over the world, historical face of films such as Pretty Woman Julia Roberts loves to show her simplicity but above all she doesn’t hide a normal daily life where, like many women, she takes care of the house and the family. Style and trend icon Roberts is aware that her secret weapon is above all a smile and her enthusiasm for life characteristics with which she has conquered the man who has been alongside her for about 20 years.

The images of the star without make-up and with gray hair regrowth have been around the world and made Julia Roberts even more iconic. The gray trend seems to have become a must overseas since the beautiful Jessica Parker showed herself with her hair definitely not retouched. The personality of the interpreter of Pretty Woman she seems to have not changed since she was a young and aspiring actress: she is spontaneous, direct but above all she makes you fall in love with her smile.

Julia Roberts voted 5 times most beautiful woman in the world by People

Eclectic career, exceptional talent Julia Roberts was elected by People at 50 years old for the fifth time most beautiful woman in the world. A decidedly particular charm, an icon of glamor and elegance, her career has not been affected by major scandals.

He has had important stories with Dylan McDermott and Matthew Perry that have won more than one cover huhhe married in 1993 Lyle Lovett, country singer from which she divorced in 1995, later in 2002 she married Danny Moder, father of her three children and her current husband. Acclaimed star Julia Roberts loves Italian fashion and has often dressed designer labels like Armani, Gucci and Valentino who recognized them the class of a true diva.