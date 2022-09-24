Julia Roberts at the Fira del Llibre d’Ocasió Antic i Modern

Yesterday, in my traditional summer farewell walk, I once again did an article on myself while I was walking along Passeig de Gràcia. It’s a little ride that I not only do every end of September, but each year I appreciate doing more. So much so, in fact, that I even write it down in my Google Calendar months in advance, probably because the afternoon in which one says goodbye to summer deserves as much importance as having a scheduled appointment with the dermatologist. I started the tradition exactly a decade ago, when I discovered that walking with an attitude of flâneur the last night of summer at the Fira del Llibre d’Ocasió Antic i Modern was not only transiting between one season and another just like Hugh Grant in that wonderful tracking shot of Nothing Hill, but above all transit between two eras. Between two conceptions of life. In short, between two worlds.

Let’s make it clear: from being a political option, autumn would be anti-capitalist but without knowing that it is. I mean, exactly what happens to the book fair with less marketing, less posture and obviously less media presence in the media of all the major fairs held in our country. It must be the price to pay for being part of a world before the world we know today, which is why you don’t have to be Lluís Permanyer walking around with your hands clasped behind your back to realize that for two and a half weeks, in the Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona, ​​on one side of the street there are very expensive shops that pay very expensive rents to sell very expensive products and on the other side, right in front, there are beach bars full of books that someone someday did not wantbut luckily someone else considered that they were not spoil, but a treasure that perhaps someone, one day, would know how to value.

The contrast between one side and the other of Passeig de Gràcia is more extreme than the cold September mornings and the hot middays four hours later

The contrast is more extreme than the cold September mornings and the hot noons four hours later, since there is a whole world between the exacerbated luxury of the shops with a security guard at the door and the stalls full of old books bungled by a thousand hands and in which the bookseller suffers all day in case someone steals a valuable copy. When these two realities are so close to each other that they almost merge, suddenly the wonderful miracle happens in which book lovers, humanists, readers and freaks in general who are attracted to editions from sixty or a hundred years ago end up removing books by side of foreigners who, on their way to the Barça Store, with the camera hanging around their necks and sandals with socks, end up sticking their heads out at a stall where they can find books written by William shakespeare or Frederick Nietzsche that perhaps one day were part of the window of a bookstore frequented by, what do I know, Ramon y Cajal.

I explain all this because who writes these stripes, in a previous and wonderful life, acted as a bookseller for a brief period of his youth. One of the three bookstores where I worked was the Casals, property of the then president of the Gremi de Llibreters de Vell de Catalunya, Albert Obradors. The year was 2012. If anyone says he’s never been the same after a trip with hallucinogenic mushrooms, I say I haven’t been the same since, since okay, I never threw orange juice on him. over Julia Roberts as I dreamed every day, but that experience gave me something better: know from within the world of old booksellers and allow myself to eternally turn Passeig de Gràcia into my own particular Quai de la Tournelle, effectively as “if the Paris of the Seine is transplanted here”. I am chronically ill with hyperbolism, but in this case I am not exaggerating, since the Fira del Llibre Antic is winding up what seems buried and feeling that this verse of the Ode to Barcelona of Verdaguer is alive, just as his books are, just as language is before Fabra or just as all sellers who are not bouquinistes near Notre Dame like the ones Cortázar described in Hopscotchbut humble drapaires of humanism near a computer screen from which they sell and buy books.

The Barcelona Stock Exchange is located on Passeig de Gràcia with Diputació, yes, but it is in front of it, at a stop, where you can learn more quickly what the concepts ‘supply’ and ‘demand’ are

Since then, every year at the end of September, when the days of turtlenecks, game meat near the fire and toasts with the first wines novell del Montsant are already poking their heads around the corner, I return to Passeig de Gràcia several times to always do the same thing: put the airplane mode on my mobile for a few hours, smoke seven cigarettes between Consell de Cent and Casp, have seventy euros saved on the pocket and verify, year after year, that someone of letters like me learned everything he knows about economics here. The Barcelona Stock Exchange It is located on Passeig de Gràcia with Diputación, yes, but it is opposite, at a stop full of books, engravings and facsimiles, where you can learn more quickly what the concepts ‘supply’ and ‘demand’ are: the Complete Works of Plafor example, vary in price not only every year, but almost every day, since if the bookseller of one stall finds out that two stalls above have Notes for Sílvia at €10, he will lower his Pla to €9 with a simple change of figure on that little sign that announces it and that is written with Carioca marker.

Ten years ago the Pla were worth between €6 and €8, but this year I have not found them cheaper than €10, with someone even asking me for €12, a figure that continues to be a ridiculous price for the most important books of our literature. . I suppose that the famous inflation with which they scare every day on TV must also have to do with it, since obviously I do not know if this will be the most apocalyptic autumn of the 21st century, nor do I know if we will pay for heating at a price of gold or if we will have to shower only three days a week so as not to waste water, but I do know that Next year I will return to Passeig de Gràcia to once again do an article on myself that I will dare to title “Anti-capitalist ode to the Fira del Llibre d’Ocasió”.

And I also know that then I will find again the alternative universe in which I would so much like to live the rest of my life and in the which, even, will beat the books of Jordi Cussà that the publishers L’Albí and Labreu they will have to destroy soon because their rights expire, just like the old ones beat this year editions of the books by Javier Marías that, due to the logistical chaos in distribution, have been so difficult to find in conventional bookstores for two weeks, that is why I will continue to know what I have known for years and that is that the Fira-del-Llibre-d ‘Ocasio-Antic-i-Modern should change this name of twelve syllables very long as a sentence without periods for a more direct, shorter and more sincere name, more than anything because behind the appearance of a capharnaum of dead books, it is mainly a Living Book Fair.