Julia Roberts becomes a TikTok challenge

Digital natives have their amazing, original and fascinating influencers and superstars. Characters who, in one way or another, have changed the rules of interaction and regular channels to become famous. There are so many aspects to discuss about the new generation and who they admire, that we would need too many words. What can be surprising is how the figures that made history in past decades still arouse the same emotions today. This is the case of Julia Roberts, who has become a TikTok challenger. We warn you that you will want to meet the challenge.

Julia Roberts emerged on TikTok as a force to be reckoned with and hard to evade. Unexpectedly, it was all thanks to the movie Pretty Woman. Perhaps one of the most important and unforgettable films of those years, which is currently the unfulfilled desire of the television networks. They all want to have their rights because, every time it is broadcast, the audience grows like foam. The love story starring Edward (Richard Gere) and Vivian (Roberts) is just over thirty years old and has gone deep into each generation.

When it seems that this film is going to lose its influence, generation Z decides that the actress is pure inspiration. Both in beauty and fashion. That is why his look in the movie has gone viral on TikTok, so much so that they wanted to recreate it in detail.

Julia Roberts’ mane is a TikTok challenge

Without underestimating all the iconic looks that the history of cinema and television has given us, we must say that there are only two that deserve to be called truly memorable. On the one hand, there is Jennifer Aniston’s “shag” cut in Friends and, on the other, Julia Roberts’ curly hair in Pretty Woman.. This artist’s haircut in the 90s is a medium length mane, made up of several layers and combed straight to achieve a fluffy look. These wild red locks are the object of desire and worship among today’s youth.

@roberta_vai Oh wow… #juliaroberts #fyp #hair #curls ♬ Pretty Woman (Film: Pretty Woman) – Gilles David Orchestra

In TikTok, the scenes where these characteristic features of the Oscar winner are appreciated have traveled almost all over the world. Consequently, influencers have made the challenge of achieving a similar hairstyle fashionable. Under hashtags like #juliarobertshair #90s #juliaroberts and #prettywoman the competition began to see who came closest to Vivian’s style. There is already a pattern of how it should be achieved, pay attention.

First of all, the haircut does not obey a rule. Rather, the goal is for the drop and direction of the curl to be what guides the scissors. Content creators start their videos by applying water to their hair, followed by a texturizer. Next, they use the dryer with the diffuser head to give volume. And, finally, with a tong, the loops are made that end up undoing to achieve a more natural effect.

The fascination with Julia Roberts is more than justified. Do you dare to try your beauty tricks on TikTok?