Julia Roberts becomes the queen of an important gala

The The second gala at the Academy Museum in Hollywood was very special for Julia Roberts. Not only because of the award it received from this institution, which has been around for a year and pays tribute to the seventh art, but also because who gave him that award was none other than his friend George Clooney. We must not forget that the couple is in full promotion of their new movie, ‘Journey to Paradise’.

A date that no famous missed

Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone chose two very similar designs from Vuitton.

The event brought together the best of the film mecca. No one wanted to miss the second gala at this film museum, which managed to bring together, apart from those already mentioned, Tilda Swinton, also awarded the Visionary Award; and Glenn Close, who at 75 years of age continues to maintain a schedule full of projects, including the horror film ‘The Deliverance’ and the comedy ‘Brothers’.

They also did not miss this important event, Selena Gómez, who triumphs with the second season of the series ‘Only murders in the building’; Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Lily Collins, the daughter of musician Phil Collins, known for the series ‘Emily in Paris’; the British Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, who was one of the few who broke the predominance of black with a flowing dress by Óscar de la Rentafloral print.