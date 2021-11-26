Julia Roberts | Between dream and icon: an actress in eternal evolution

MILAN – The big hazel eyes, the endless smile. We grew up with cinema falling in love with Julia Roberts and the truth is we never forgot when our parents forbade us to stay awake to see. Pretty Woman, In bed with the enemy or The Pelican Report. And we, in bed, could not fall asleep, because we wanted to be there, with them, to enjoy the films with what at the time was the actress of the moment. We then discovered, with the most joyful wonder, that Julia was not really that adult and unreachable, after realizing that she was really the Peter Pan Tinker Bell in Hook – Captain Hook, one of the masterpieces of our childhood.

And slowly, thanks to her, we even convinced ourselves that even romantic films, those where they only talk about love, amuse us a little and we like them: we would not have cheered for her nor My best friend’s Wedding, but above all we would never have wished so much that the clumsy bookseller William Thacker of Hugh Grant would be convinced that the divine Anna Scott could be the woman of his life, and a little of ours as well. After Notting Hill, those fuss that previously disgusted us would thus become sweet daily torment, fantasizing sooner or later of finding a Julia Roberts from the real world in a bookshop, or in a bar downstairs.

In Julia Roberts’ more than thirty-year career, light is the constant element: not only the blinding one emanating from one of the most cinegenic always, but the combative and combative one of Erin Brockovich, the slightly debauched and smuggled one of the Samantha’s The Mexican, the feminist and nonconformist one of Professor Katherine of Mona Lisa Smile. To get up to the suffocating and murky brightness of Closer, and here we are in front of another shocking discovery to say the least: love is a war that is fought in four, and brings with it revenge, betrayal and tears. Without any guarantee of a happy ending.

And our Julia, dream girlfriend destined for the day when we would finally grow up, takes on an unknown guise: a scarred, wounded and a little bit resentful woman, grappling with a dangerous game whose rules we do not know. Finding it again and falling in love with it again, after so many years, locked in a cinema watching Wonder it made us move, but this time we imagined it in our life in a new light: that of a mother, affectionate and reassuring, the figure we would need when the world seemed impossible to face and we lacked reference points.