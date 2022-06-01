Julia Roberts’ brother Eric debunks feud rumors once and for all

ads

More about: julia roberts Julia Roberts dazzles in a 100-carat yellow diamond at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Julia Roberts explains why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in 20 years Single on Valentine’s Day: Finding Love for Emma Roberts & More Julia Roberts Opens Up About Husband Danny Moder in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts is debunking those feud rumors once and for all.

According to the 66-year-old “Dark Knight” actor, stories that he and the 54-year-old “Pretty Woman” star had a falling out stemming from a major misunderstanding that occurred around 1990.

“Julia and I have always been good,” Eric said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for a movie. I don’t even know what movie it was. And it was just when ‘Pretty Woman’ had just come out.”

Eric, a decorated movie star in his own right, recalled being asked “a bunch of questions about” his Oscar-winning younger sister.

“And I said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Can we talk about me? I think he made me very funny, ”she explained about the moment, regretting that her joke did not land.

Before they knew it, everyone thought that he and Julia had problems.

“And of course then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem. My God, they have a problem,’” Eric recalled. “And all of a sudden, all these issues that I keep hearing that I have with my sister that I don’t have with my sister. And they are showing up everywhere. And they ask me about them as if they were real problems.”

Eric said his joking response to an interviewer’s question about Julia sparked years of fight stories. GC Images

Eric, father of actress Emma Roberts, 31, said his approach to handling all questions about his relationship with Julia was to either avoid them or say things like, “Oh, I wasn’t aware of that.”

Unfortunately, playing coy backfired, as he said, many thought, “So now they’re keeping a secret” and “Then Eric won’t talk about it.”

The story “exploded and exploded and became all these things that it wasn’t,” he told Yontef, later describing the pair’s relationship as that of a typical brother and sister.

“My sister and I, however, have always talked, we have always complained. I’ve always had fun, we know each other. Simple as that,” she said. “I love meeting my sister. She’s a cool girl, my sister.

Eric said that the two “have always been good” and praised her as a “cool girl” and a “great mom”.

“And now he has these three teenage children. I mean, her life is not a day at the beach, man, you know? And she has a lot of things that she has to deal with. And now she is doing a television series again. I mean, she’s doing a lot of stuff, so I don’t ignore it, I just stay out of her range with the press. And that’s it. Simple. And she stays out of mine.

When asked what Julia is like as the mother of 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and their 14-year-old son Henry, Eric’s knee-jerk reaction was to reply, “Oh, you know what? If I start doing that, I’m going to get in trouble no matter what I say.

However, she ultimately praised her sister’s upbringing, calling her a “great mom.”

“She is a great mom. She is a modern mom. She knows everything,” she added.

Eric (left) has previously said that his past substance abuse issues affected his relationships with his sisters, Julia (right), Lisa Roberts Gillan (left) and the late Nancy Motes (not pictured). Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Eric has previously admitted that his past substance abuse issues affected his relationships, including those with his sisters, Julia, Lisa Roberts Gillan, 57, and Nancy Motes, who committed suicide in February 2014.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as a fight,” he told Vanity Fair in January 2018. “I was crazy about my sisters. He loved them, he adored them. They were precious to me and we had moments of great closeness. We all feel very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect is oneself.

“It was exhausting being around,” he confessed. Complaint, guilty, unable to enjoy enjoyment. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia.”

ads