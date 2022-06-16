Julia Roberts calls her first childhood memory ‘gory’

Julia Roberts defined the film industry in the 1990s. Her performance delighted critics and audiences in several films across all genres. And her distinctive appearance also made her a leading example of female beauty during her heyday. Julia Roberts’ smile is one of the first things people remember about her, but her earliest childhood memory of her reveals a traumatic moment that could have altered her defining trait.

Julia Roberts is a ’90s pop culture icon

Julia Roberts took almost no time to show off her talents on the big screen. After impressing in her first major role in 1988 mystic Pizza, became a bona fide star the following year with her performance in steel magnolias, which earned Roberts her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She has earned her place as the queen of romantic comedies with big hits like Pretty woman, Notting Hill, Y My best friend’s Wedding, but Roberts has shown great talent in many genres.

Erin Brockovich marked the pinnacle of his career. Roberts’ salary alone (she was the first woman to be paid $20 million for a project) made the film historic. But it was also a huge success, with Roberts winning an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of the environmental activist. She also received praise for her work on The Pelican Report, the of the ocean trilogy, and Wonder.

Roberts hasn’t appeared in as many movies in recent years, but her roles in the series Homecoming Y gas light prove that he remains a considerable presence on camera.

Her career and status as an American bride were aided by her good looks and sparkling smile. It was even rumored that Julia Roberts’ smile was insured for $30 million.

Julia Roberts’ first childhood memory is terrifying

In 2018, Julia Roberts did a Wired AutoComplete interview with her. My best friend’s Wedding co-star and longtime friend Dermot Mulroney. The two display their friendly chemistry throughout the video, but it takes a turn at the seven-and-a-half minute mark when Mulroney answers a question about the origin of the scar on his upper lip.

“I fell when I was 3 and a half years old. I was carrying a dish of rabbits and it was a great night because I was able to feed the rabbits,” she explained. “The rabbits were in the hutch in the backyard, and I was walking in, and then, ‘Oh my God, my face!’ That’s how it happened.”

The incident prompted Roberts to recall his first memory, which was equally horrific.

“My first memory is bloody. I broke my front tooth.” But she quickly noticed that it was just a baby tooth. Given the casual way she revealed this information and kept the interview moving with her trademark charm, we can assume the injury didn’t affect her long-term.

Oscar winner’s hometown dentist kept a promise

Julia Roberts’ accomplishments are a dream come true for her family, her friends, and even her hometown dentist.

Growing up in the small town of Smyrna, Georgia, the local dentist, Dr. Ted Aspes, made the same promise he made to all young patients: if they won a major award, like a Rhodes Scholarship, Heisman Trophy, o Academy Award: I’d give every kid in town a tube of toothpaste.

It was like one of those bets you think you’ll never have to keep. Little did he know there was a future movie star among them.

“I had two families waiting for me in the parking lot when I got here this morning,” Aspes told the AP the day after Roberts won the Oscar for Erin Brockovich in 2001.

“I ordered 10,000 tubes last week,” he added, indicating he was confident Roberts would win. “I usually ask for a few hundred. My dealer called and said, ‘Hey Doc, are you sure there’s not a comma in the wrong place?’”

At least he was a good sport about it.

