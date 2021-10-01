News

Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and the others of the movie “My best friend’s wedding”: the reunion of the cast

Posted on
T.he moment I wake up, before I put on my make up / I say a little prayer for you… Very few unmistakable chords of this famous song sung by Diana King to immediately bring us back to one of the romantic comedies that most fascinated and made audiences from all over the world dream: My best friend’s Wedding.

It was 1997 and the stellar cast of the film, consisting of Julia Roberts (as Julianne), 51, Cameron Diaz (in Kimmy’s), 46, Dermot Mulroney (as the coveted Michael), 55, e Rupert Everett (who wears George’s instead), 59, guaranteed the film staggering box office revenue: over 127 million dollars (and 12 million euros in Italy alone).
Today, twenty-two years after its theatrical release, the magazine Entertainment Weekly has decided to give a gift to the many fans of the film by PJ Hogan, gathering the four protagonists once again, to interview them on some unforgettable scenes.

Like the one, now mythical, of karaoke: «I was terrified of doing that scene, really!», Says Diaz amused, who does not appear to have changed in the slightest by the time, «I allowed my terror of singing in front of people to be real. I wanted to hide, but Dermot kept me. “You can do it,” he told me. In the scene I stared at him the whole time, he was looking at me as if to say “It’s okay. You will not die “. And I thought “But I am dying! “”.

From left, Diaz, Mulroney and Roberts in the legendary karaoke scene (Getty Images)

Mulroney, on the other hand, quite aged compared to the time, is moved to tears as he thinks back to the summer of 1996 in which the film was shot, in Chicago. “I think about these guys every day», He admits, pointing to the other actors,« because in the last 22 years people have come to me quoting this film every day ». Impossible not to: it is a milestone among Hollywood romantic comedies, and has once again consecrated Roberts as a queen of the genre. Although, as the director admitted, it wasn’t easy to shoot. «The romantic comedy is a really difficult kind“, Explained Hogan,” what kills romantic comedies is often the fact that they appear […] frozen foods that have not yet been defrosted […]. But when I see the movie today, it still holds up. When it’s funny, it’s really funny and the actors all shine. And I think Julia was extraordinary in the role of the protagonist ».
The feeling between Julia and Rupert in the film was tangible, in fact, and to think that the actor, at first, had no intention of being part of it: “There were literally two sentences in the script for me. I thought at the beginning that this move it would have killed my career», Everett explains,« I kept saying ‘PJ what can I do? There is nothing I can do ”. And so I arrived with a negative attitude […] But it was completely a turning point for me”. And he is moved: “When I last saw him he made me cry, thinking back to what a magical time that summer was.”

Roberts, wedding bridesmaid in PJ Hogan’s film (Getty Images)

The last scene, after being shot, was completely rewritten and re-filmed: Kimmy’s too sudden forgiveness of Julianne, guilty of having done everything to sabotage her wedding, was not at all credible. And even less could it be credible that the very bad “best friend” would find a new love immediately, among the wedding guests, as the original writing envisaged. “One of the managers of the production studio”, explained Hogan after the complete makeover of the finale, “called her”the 40 million dollar scene“. But I replied that it wouldn’t cost that much. In fact, he told me: “No, 40 million dollars is that you just earned extra at the box office“”.

The selfie posted by Cameron Diaz.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


