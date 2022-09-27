Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Irina Shayk teach us how to enhance a look in black and white – Revista Para Ti

The most iconic color couple in the world is reinvented under new dress codes adopted by celebs around the world.

The black and white It is a combination of colors with its own entity that has become a fashion classic that endures through time. Synonym of elegancethis combination became the favorite of the famous and this season it returns with more force to star in the best looks of both street style and red carpets.

Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrossio added touches of white to their black looks in the measure and proportion indicated, achieving one of the highlight silhouettesyes

Julia Roberts: Tweed and Shoes Matching Outfit

Julia Roberts opted for a black look and matching shoes. Photo: Photonews.

On September 24, Julia Roberts participated in History Talks 2022. She arrived at the event wearing a elegant black and white stylingmade up of a black tweed set, made up of a miniskirt and a double-breasted jacket and added a turtleneck shirt underneath.

To break up the monochrome of her look, the “Pretty Woman” star added a few White high-heeled shoes with dark toecaps.

Cate Blanchett: sport chic looks

Cate Blanchett and Roberta Armani arriving at the Armani fashion show in Milan. Photo: photonews.

Cate Blanchett was one of the VIP guests at the Giorgio Armani spring 2023 show, held yesterday in Milan. true to form elegant and casualthe actress wore a biker-style cloth jacket outfit, tailored pants and printed t-shirta. The final touch was given in the shoes that contrasted with the rest of her look.

Irina Shayk: purely masculine look

Irina Shayk adopted a masculine style. Photo: Photonews.

Irina Shayk was another of the celebs invited to the Giorgio Armani parade. With her unique and innovative look, the model became one of the front row stars. Shayk opted for a classic pantsuit with white shirt and black tieall signed by the Italian label.

The model took the masculine inspiration even in the shoes, she chose lace-up ankle boots achieving a most elegant style.

Alessandra Ambrosio: ideal look for a party

Alessandra Ambrosio at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Photonews.

During Milan Fashion Week, Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled with a black velvet outfit made up of a short jacket with details on the cuffs and babuch-type pantsa. She complemented his look with black stilettos and a white mini clutch