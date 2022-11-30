Julia Roberts celebrated the 18th birthday of her twins, Phinneas and Hazel, with a tender image

Julia Roberts celebrated the 18th birthday of her twins Phinneas and Hazel with a sweet photo

For decades she has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and, apart from a wedding that was canceled at the last minute at the beginning of her career, Julia Robers made a cult of defending her privacy. However, this Tuesday she broke the rule and shared an intimate and tender postcard of her family life on her social networks.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder with their three children

Her eldest children, twins Phinneas and Hazel, turned 18 and the actress Pretty Woman She could not help but share with her followers the pride that overwhelms her and the surprise that causes her to realize that time passes too quickly.

In the photo that she chose to upload to her Instagram account, she can be seen standing in the kitchen of her house, surrounded by toys, holding one of the twins while the other looks at her. “18. I love you! ”, she wrote next to the image of her. Some time ago, Roberts lifted the veil of her privacy a bit and confessed in an interview, published by the portal Extra, who “feels a little dizzy” because her little ones will soon be going their own way and going to college. But she also assured that she feels happy because they will be able to fulfill that dream: “I am very excited for them. It is something incredible, I was not lucky enough to have a university experience. And to see how they do it is fascinating,” said the 54-year-old actress.

The twins Hazel Patricia and Phinneus Walter were the first to arrive at the home that the actress established with her husband, the cinematographer Danny Moder. Two years later, Henry, the youngest of the family, would be born. The three, unlike other children of celebrities, chose to keep a low profile and decided to live their adolescence away from the spotlight. The press and the general public only know about their lives the few details that the protagonist of Sleeping with the enemy decides to reveal.

Hazel and Phin, children of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, were congratulated by their father with this photograph

Since becoming a mother, Roberts has managed to continue her film career without neglecting the upbringing of her children. She has kept them so out of the public eye that they moved to Malibu, California, so they could live out their teens like other kids, without the pressure of being watched. For this reason, his days go by between school, bike rides, soccer games and tasks in the family organic garden.

Continue reading the story

One of the few times Hazel was seen at a public event was at the Cannes festival, when she accompanied her father on the red carpet at the presentation of his film. flag daydirected by and starring Sean Penn.

Exactly one year ago, the actress shared in her accounts an image similar to the one she showed this Tuesday, to celebrate the 17th birthday of her twins. On that occasion, the image of her chosen from her showed her with the two babies in her arms. “17 of the sweetest years of life,” she wrote in a post that had more than 600,000 likes and many comments. For her part, her father was not far behind and dedicated the following message to them: “These troublemakers… They turn 17 today. Thank you for helping me with parenting.”

The youngest of the family, Henry was also seen in some photographs with his parents and siblings. Something that the three teenagers have in common is that they share their passion for soccer. From a very young age, Hazel competed in this sport with her brother Phin de ella; then Henry was infected by the love of the ball.

This is Henry, the youngest son of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

In a recent interview that the actress gave with her friend George Clonney in October, she revealed that she often worries about making false steps in her motherhood. “Sometimes I get the fear of spoiling it. Roberts also celebrated the moment her children came into her life, noting, “I met Danny when she was ready… And then we called these children into our lives when we were ready to better associate with them.”