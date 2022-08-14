Julia Roberts celebrates an emotional day with a very rare family photo

ads

Julia Roberts took a pretty heartfelt trip down memory lane over the weekend as she reminisced about her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus.

In honor of her mom’s birthday on August 13, she posted a picture of her on Instagram and captioned it, “Thinking of my sweet mommy on her birthday today.”

While the only comments it received were a slew of heart emojis, the photograph quickly racked up more than 60,000 likes in a show of support.

Betty died at the age of 80 on February 19, 2015 after a tragic battle with lung cancer.

Julia was incredibly close to her mother, whom she credited with teaching her how to be a great mother to her own three children with husband Danny Moder, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 15.

In an interview with People magazine, she said, “My mom had a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own. My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house. She never showed the strain of that.”

When Julia asked Betty for advice on motherhood when she had three children under the age of three, she had some practical advice.

“I was like, ‘Mom, how did you do this?'” she said. “And instead of saying, ‘Well, you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,’ she says, ‘It’s called daycare, honey.'”

“And I was so thankful and thankful that he didn’t tell me a wise story about what it’s like to be a great mom.”

The Erin Brockovich star’s mother was an actress and acting coach, which influenced her daughter’s decision to go into the profession as well, with Julia admitting she thought of her mother “all the time.”

“The kids talk about her a lot,” Julia added. “It’s funny because her name was Betty and I feel like her has crossed my mind lately, I turn around and see something that says ‘Betty’, out of the blue. .»

