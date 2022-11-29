Julia Roberts celebrates the 18th birthday of her daughter Hazel, she looks just like her in blonde

Julia Roberts she is more than an actress, an icon. There is no other performer in her 50s who enjoys her popularity. Many have wanted to approach her, Sandra Bullock in her front-neighbor beauty, Jennifer Aniston with a career in romantic comedies, Demi Moore playing the sexuality card, Elizabeth Hurley pulling the British elegance card… No other surpasses her like icon embedded in the brain, nostalgia and affection of viewers. Pretty woman It can be broadcast 50 times on Telecinco, which continues to be the audience leader. We are children who like to have the same fairy tale explained to us again before going to sleep. Julia Roberts has starred in the best films of her genre: apart from the myth of Cinderella, a prostitute in love with Richard Gere, there are Notting Hill, Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Ocean’s Eleven, Runaway Bride… They all look like the same movie and in all of them Roberts disarms moviegoers with the most frank, open and enormous smile in Hollywood. has the oscar by struggling mom Erin Brockovich. she already has 55 years and it’s like the perfume ads: wonderful. As usual. Does not get old. It only has one flaw huge ears:



Julia Roberts 2022 GTRES

Julia Roberts chooses her film partners well, from Richard Gere to Hugh Grant, but without a doubt the one with whom she has the most chemistry is with George Clooney, the Danny Ocean of the movies about robbing casinos that makes him a couple. Now they return together as a divorced couple to the movie Ticket to paradise that everyone will want to see for Christmas. With Clooney he has the chemistry of the usual couple, like real life. Julia Roberts has been with the same husband for 20 years, Daniel Mooder, father of her three children: 15-year-old little Henry and the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, a girl and a boy who have just turned 18 years. They are of legal age and you can already show them face to face. She congratulates them with a photo of when they were babies:





18 i love you and souvenir image of the two little ones. as they are now The paparazzi have photographed them and they can be shown without pixelation in photos that ensure evidence, beauty is inherited. Roberts, the prettiest of the pretties, the personalized photogenic, the brunette with personality, the good one in the movie, has some handsome boys and a girl who is, in blonde, nailed to her:

THE TWO LITTLE CHILDREN OF JULIA ROBERTS:



Julia Roberts children GTRES

THE HUSBAND AND DAUGHTER OF JULIA ROBERTS:







Julia Roberts GTRES







Hazel daughter Julia Roberts Instagram

The girl, Hazel, 18 years old, tall, blonde with light eyes. A copy of the beauty of the mixed mother with the elegance of the father. Too young to know if she will be the actress who has meant her mother to the world. A shadow, better that she dedicate herself to something else. The children of Tom Hanks or Meryl Streep are actors and they never manage to succeed because the weight of the inheritance is excessive, impossible to overcome the parents. Let the children find their own way. Congratulations Hazel and Phinnaeus, you’re all grown up, adults, fly solo.