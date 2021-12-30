Julia Roberts children, the photo dedicated to the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus

Julia Roberts’ children are getting older and on November 29, as mom Julia reminds us thanks to a special photo on Instagram #tb format, they turned 17. Hazel and Phinnaeus are Julia Roberts’ firstborn twins and her husband Daniel Moder who have now been married for 19 years (record time for Hollywood weddings) and also share a youngest son, Henry Daniel, aged 14.

So Julia Roberts, despite the confidentiality that distinguishes her when it comes to talking about her private life, has decided to entrust Instagram with a special dedication for the very important milestone of 17 years of his twins. Second Page Six, Roberts and her husband posted the same photo in 2004 when the twins were born. “We are releasing these photographs not only to share our happiness, but to ensure the privacy, safety and respect our children deserve,” the couple announced in a statement at the time.

Today, Julia Roberts in #proudmom version publishes the photo in which the Hazel and Phinnaeus gently lean their heads against each other while she radiantly supports them, accompanying her to the dedication: “the sweetest 17 years of my life”. Her niece, actress Emma Roberts, commented on the shot with three heart-shaped emojis. But the Roberts weren’t the only ones celebrating the big day. Also dad Daniel Moder wanted to make his social tribute, posting a more current photo of Hazel and Phinnaeus. In the shot, the no-more-little twins smile at Moder’s lens as they are busy having breakfast at the kitchen table.

Both very reserved and with no social media accounts, Hazel and Phinnaeus lead a “normal” life for being Hollywood children. Indeed, Hazel made her official red carpet debut only this year, on the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival 2021, together with her father Daniel. In several interviews, Julia Roberts said that for some time her children were unaware of their mother’s notoriety and that she has always tried to keep them away from the world of social media and paparazzi. And, judging by the photos, we can say that they are doing a great job.

