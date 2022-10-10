Julia Roberts considers her family life a dream

Julia Roberts is totally focused on her family when she is not busy in the production of a film, as the protagonist of films such as “Pretty Woman” highlighted to the CBS Sunday Morning medium.

The star revealed that she felt immense homesickness when she had to part ways with her husband and three children for the filming of “Ticket to Paradise” in Australia.

It should be remembered that Roberts has been married since July 2002 to the cinematographer Daniel Moder, with whom she has 3 children: the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (17), and Henry (15). The marriage had the first interaction on the recording set of the tape “The Mexican”, in which the artist starred with Brad Pitt.

Regarding “Ticket to Paradise”, it should be noted that the aforementioned production is a romantic comedy, a genre from which the actress stayed away for 20 years, since she was waiting for a project that would really excite her to force herself to distance herself from her own, he detailed to The New York Times in April.

Julia Roberts said that while filming scenes for her new project with George Clooney, she managed to keep in touch with her husband and children. “I wrote them a lot of letters in about 60 days, it’s something that Danny and I have always done, the first one he sent me is 7 pages long, I still have it,” she said.

Dedicated to yours

«I have never felt completely consumed as an actress, my career is a dream come true, but it is not the only one… There is also the life that my husband and I have built with our children. Away from the set, that’s my full-time job, it’s not full of rainbows and kittens on a daily basis, but it does bring me happiness.”

In turn, the remembered Elizabeth of “Eat Pray Love” shares special moments with her teenage children. During the interview, she said that she lent her daughter the Valentino dress she wore when she won the Oscar for “Erin Brockovich” in 2001. “Hazel looked really adorable, she had no idea it was my dress for that night, which also fit me perfectly, They never had to adjust it or anything.”

At the same time Julia said that breakfast is her favorite meal of the day and that it is something that she usually shares especially with her little Henry. “He’s my little breakfast friend,” she pointed out.

Finally, she said that there is nothing like the feeling of being at home accompanied by her husband and the fruits of their love.