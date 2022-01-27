Julia Roberts’ daughter from the Cannes Red Carpet enchants the world of cinema

Julia Roberts’ family is absolutely reserved, her husband and children are hardly ever seen around on social occasions; perhaps this too contributed to the wonder at the pure and simple beauty of Hazel Patricia, daughter of Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, the actress’s longtime companion since The Mexican. Roberts did not show up at the Cannes Film Festival, but left her place on the Red Carpet to Hazel Patricia who did not disappoint the expectations of those present: long tunic dress, yellow pinafore model for a simple look that enhanced her natural beauty. To enrich everything only a light pink necklace. What he showed reflects his character which is anything but exhibitionist; the 17-year-old girl has no social profile and the family makes confidentiality one of their winning weapons that has kept them united and happy until today.

Roberts has said in the past that her children for a long time had no idea of ​​her fame. a mechanism to protect them or to educate them outside the dynamic of the “VIP privilege”. Mission Accomplished: Hazel Patricia is gorgeous and many say she looks like her dad, but with eyes as big as Mom Julia’s.