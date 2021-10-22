News

Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel making her Cannes red carpet debut

Posted on
Cannes Film Festival debut for Hazel Moder, the daughter of Julia Roberts, who walked the red carpet on her father’s arm. Enchanting everyone with his smile and his freshness.

Moder attended the Festival as the director of photography of Sean Penn’s new thriller, “Flag Day” but at his side on the red carpet on the occasion of the presentation of the film there was no wife Julia Roberts but 16-year-old daughter Hazel, which has thus practically made its official debut in front of photographers and journalists.

Next to her father, in a classic dark suit, the young Hazel appeared a concentrate of grace and delicate beauty. With her blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail, she wore a simple pale yellow lace shirt dress and black patent leather Mary Janes that reminded many of her beautiful mom’s 90s looks.

Hazel isn’t the only art child spotted in Cannes these days. The same evening they also walked on the red carpet Sean Penn next to daughter Dylan and a few days later we also made the acquaintance of Honor Swinton Byrne, the 23-year-old daughter of Tilda Swinton.

Julia and Danny: a very private couple

Hazel and hers twin brother Phinnaeus they were born in 2004. After them came the third child, Herry, now fourteen.

Earlier this month, Roberts shared a rare selfie with her husband on their 19th wedding anniversary, stating that for them “it’s just the beginning!”

The Oscar-winning actress met Moder in 2000 on the set of the movie “The Mexican” and the two got married on July 4, 2004.

READ ALSO -> At the Cannes Film Festival 11 minutes of applause for Nanni Moretti


