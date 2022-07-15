Julia Roberts declares that “it was not a statement of intent” to show armpit hair, during the premiere of ‘Notting Hill’

Vivienne Tam’s dress from Julia Roberts, along with their unshaven armpitsat the premiere of Notting Hill, in 1999, it will go down in history as one of the most iconic red carpet appearances. While it is now common for empowered stars like Amandla Stenberg, Bella Thorne, Halsey and paris jackson proudly display the hair his armpitsHollywood legend Julia seems to have pioneered the ’embrace your body hair’ movement in the late 1990s.

Arriving on the red carpet of the endearing comedy, which also starred Hugh Grant, the then 31-year-old actress’s unshaven underarms were visible as she greeted onlookers, sparking much conversation about why she had ditched her razor. to shave. Unsurprisingly, the tabloid press expressed contempt for Julia’s alleged rebellion against beauty standards and speculated that she was perhaps making a feminist statement.

Or maybe, body hair was something her then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt liked, they wondered. As if Julia Roberts tried to have a look determined by the preferences of her lover. Sigh.

Julia took up the speculation again, in 2018, during an appearance on the talk show AND!, Busy Tonighthosted by Busy Philipps who asked him, “You showed your hairy armpit at the premiere of Notting Hill, and never really confirmed if that was a statement or what. When I was younger, I took it as such. I thought it was really punk rock and cool. I was wondering if you felt at the time that it was a very punk statement of intent or if you were literally at the point of, ‘I can’t. I can’t shave my armpits this month.

Julia responded, “The image is very vivid in my mind, actually, ever since,” before going on to explain that it wasn’t really an intended feminist statement but an accidental oversight.