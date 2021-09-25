Julia Roberts, do you know what she did before success? Not everyone knows

Julia Roberts, not everyone knows, what she did before becoming an actress: the backstory you don’t expect.

American actress and producer, Julia Roberts is loved all over the world. It was she who won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2001. The very first important role is in the film Fiori d’Acciaio. Robert became a movie star thanks to the comedy Pretty Woman, in 1990, and it was thanks to this role that she won a Golden Globe, the second to be exact.

Read also Coronavirus, Julia Roberts shows herself without makeup in quarantine: the message from the actress

Born in 1967, he started his journalism studies, but when his brother Eric makes his acting debut in Hollywood, he decides to follow him, embracing the same film career, and moved to New York. From then on, the road is all uphill for her. Today she is certainly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses on the cinema scene. But, before becoming a star, Robert has worked in different fields: do you know what she did before her success?

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel: we give away scoops, memes and lots of entertainment! Click here

Loading... Advertisements

Julia Roberts, what she did before her success: discovering it will amaze you

Julia Roberts is a very talented actress. She is loved and appreciated all over the world thanks to her skills that have always fascinated us and immersed us in the roles brought to the stage. He started his journalism studies, but when his brother Eric debuts as an actor, he decides to chase him and moves to New York.

Read also Have you ever seen Julia Roberts’ husband? The ‘secret’ about their relationship that not everyone imagines

He is a real star! Robert in her long career has won numerous awards. Her first important role is in Steel Flowers, but how not to mention here, the romantic comedy that literally conquered us, Pretty Woman, which saw her alongside the beloved Richard Gere. ORday is very famous, but do you know what it did before its success?

Julia, as we learn from the web, she would seem to have worked as an ice cream maker, but she also worked in other different professions. Did you know? It is only later that he decides to pursue the cinematographic path.