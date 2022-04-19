Julia Roberts explains why she hasn’t filmed romantic comedies for so many years

MADRID, 19 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Julia Roberts returns to the big screen this fall with ‘Ticket to Paradise’his return also to romantic comedies, a genre that has hardly been lavished in the last 20 years. Iconic in movies like ‘Pretty Woman’ either ‘Runaway Bride’the Oscar winner for ‘Erin Brockovich’ has explained what led her to refuse to star in titles similar to those that made her America’s sweetheart in the ’90s.

Undisputed protagonist of classics of the genre such as ‘Notting Hill’ either ‘My best friend’s Wedding’Roberts returns to the big screen after four years absent, because his last project for theaters was in 2018 with ‘The return of Ben’, a harsh drama in which she played a mother struggling to get her son (Lucas Hedges) to quit drugs. However, his last Romantic comedies date back to 2010 and 2011, when he appeared on ‘Eat Pray Love’ Y ‘Larry Crowne, it’s never too late’.

In full promotion of ‘Gaslit’, a Starz series that will premiere in the United States on April 24, Roberts wanted to explain why in these 20 years so little has been lavished on the rom-cons that characterized him so much in the 90s. The main reason is that Julia Roberts wanted to become more selective with her projects. after becoming a mother, because accepting a project meant moving away from her children.

“The thing is this: if I had thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I also had three children in the last 18 years. That made it raise the bar even more, because it was no longer just about it being a good script, there was also the equation of my husband’s work schedules and my children’s school schedule and vacations, “he told the New York Times .

“I FEEL VERY PROUD TO BE A HOUSEWIFE”

“It wasn’t just ‘Oh, I think I want to do this’ anymore. I feel very proud to be at home with my family and to consider myself a housewife“He added. That makes ‘Ticket to Paradise’ a more attractive project, if possible, since the actress herself has compared it to ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, both box office hits and critically acclaimed.

Also starring George Clooney, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ narrates how a divorced couple comes together to travel to Bali. Their goal is to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Directed by Ol Parker (‘Red Roses’, ‘Now and Forever’, ‘Mamma Mia: Again and Again’), who signs the script with Daniel Pipski, the film is scheduled for release on September 9 this year.