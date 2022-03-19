Julia Roberts facing the challenge of her career: she will make a miniseries about the Watergate scandal

NA photo.

50 years after the scandal Watergatewhich shook American society and politics, arrives on the Starzplay platform Gaslita miniseries based on true events that has as protagonists Julia Roberts and Sean Penn as the married couple of Martha and John Mitchell. Directed by Matt Ross, the project promises to tell unknown stories.

The synopsis anticipates that the miniseries will focus on “The forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire rotten enterprise.” For her part, Roberts will play an eccentric woman, a celebrity from Arkansas high society and the wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, who despite her party affiliation, is the first person to publicly sound the alarm. about the implication of the then president in Watergate, which causes both political life and his personal life to fall apart.

Meanwhile, Penn, as Attorney General John Mitchell, will be forced to choose between his wife and Nixon, his best friend, who gave him the position of most trusted advisor. Rounding out the cast are Dan Stevens as John Dean; Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean; Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy; Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell; Aleksandar Filimonović as Zolton; Allison Tolman as Winnie McLendon; JC Mackenzie as Howard Hunt and Chris Bauer as James McCord, among others.

Gaslit is based on the first season of Leon Neyfakh’s Slow Burn podcast. The filming started in April 2021 in Los Angeles and had to overcome some obstacles linked to the pandemic. For example, Penn refused to record his participation until the entire team was vaccinated, which is why it was decided that the actor work for two weeks with an already immunized production team, for his peace of mind.





