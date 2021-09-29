Julia Roberts’ favorite

From Julia Roberts’ kitchen here is the healthy and fresh salad to taste and try immediately. The quick and easy recipe for the fall salad comes from celebrity personal trainer Kathy Kaehler, who helps stars find a balanced diet. The creator of the healthy cooking program Sunday Set-up directs the most famous people towards the purchase of good products and the preparation of healthy dishes with visible results right away. The weekly recipes, accompanied by aerobic and weight training, make the Golden Globe winner truly in top shape. In fact, we are not talking about a simple plain salad, but about a tasty meal that combines nutritious and balanced foods: the recipe rich in protein and fiber to combine with chicken, fish or a vegetarian appetizer. Here are the ingredients must-have of the salad shared by Julia Roberts.

Ingrediants:

425 grams of BPA-free organic chickpeas

1 bag of organic baby spinach, washed and dried

1 cup of organic carrots, julienned

1/4 cup raw or roasted walnuts

1/2 cup low-fat organic feta cheese

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Seasoning:

3 tablespoons of sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

A pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup of olive oil

Steps to follow:

STEP 1

Drain the chickpeas in a colander then rinse well under cold water until the foam no longer appears. After the chickpeas have drained, place them in a serving bowl.

STEP 2

In a small bowl, mix the first three ingredients for the dressing. Next, slowly blend in olive oil until the dressing is emulsified.

STEP 3

Add the spinach and carrots to the salad bowl along with the chickpeas and season with enough seasoning to lightly coat the vegetables.

STEP 4

Combine the feta and walnuts, season to taste with freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately.

