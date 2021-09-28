Julia Roberts, from the days of Pretty Woman to today: the actress is visibly another

Do you remember the beautiful woman who conquered Richard Gere in Pretty Woman? The film decreed Julia Roberts as one of the most talented actresses of the moment. Thirty years have passed since then and Julia has come a long way, starring in many successful films. But how has that girl from Georgia with the big smile changed over the years and how is she now?

Curly, red, sweet, very young and with a great verve. We remember her in this way in the cult film of director VV but today Julia Roberts, after years of acting and film production, has effectively become another woman. Here’s how the actress became today.

What became of Pretty Woman?

In the film considered a milestone in the sentimental comedy genre, the beautiful Julia Fiona Roberts took on the role of Vivian Ward.

The actress was not yet well known when Garry Marshall gave him the part of Vivian, and the most surprising aspect is not so much that that film made her famous all over the world, but that the director had thought that the role of the protagonist of Pretty Woman, next to that of Richrard Gere, should go to one of Michelle Pfeiffer, Valeria Golino or Meg Ryan.

They were a little more established than her at the time while Roberts was good but still a rookie. But apparently neither they nor Karen Allen, Daryl Hannah or Molly Ringwald accepted to play the role of the street girl that the screenwriter had in mind.

So the part was entrusted to Julia Robert who, acting in the film that would later win dozens of nominations at the Oscars and David di Donatello, he fully established himself as one of the brightest stars of international cinema.

Julia got the award for best actress in a film or musical comedy by taking home the Golden Globe in 1991. However, the nineties are a nostalgic memory. Now how has Julia become?

Julia Roberts today

Julia Roberts continues to star in major films such as 2018’s Ben is Back and many successful films.

In recent years, the actress has taken part in many dubbing jobs and has participated in numerous television commercials, including Italian ones, becoming the testimonial of brands such as Calzedonia and lending her face to many brands made in Italy, which have seen in her the right interpreter of exclusive qualities, such as refinement, elegance and style.

Julia has changed her look and today she is very blonde. Her smile remains the same, as can be seen from the current photo, it continues to be very beautiful and remains an icon of timeless charm.