Julia Roberts from the first films to today: age, family, style

That of the style of Julia Roberts it was a real one evolution. From her beginnings in the world of cinema to today, in fact, her way of dressing, especially for important events, has changed considerably. The masculine suits with oversized blazers that he loved to wear at the beginning of the 90’s have given way to sensational evening dresses in the name of timeless elegance. Ranging between prestigious names such as Giorgio Armani, Valentino and Elie Saab. The only thing that has remained the same? His enveloping and contagious smile.

The 90s style

Since his first appearances at official events Julia Roberts di is noted for her offbeat style. Instead of evening dresses, at the ceremony of the first two Golden Globe conquered in 1990 and 1991 for Steel flowers And Pretty Woman, preferred to focus on the sartorial charm of men’s suits. First with an oversized outfit that seemed stolen from her boyfriend’s wardrobe. And then with an ultra-short pinstripe suit. Year after year, Julia Roberts however, he was able to experience something new. And he welcomed it minimal style chic that has distinguished the 90’s. Especially thanks to icons like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Kate Moss And Gwyneth Paltrow. Tank tops over knee-length skirts with precious embroidery, long dresses with a tapered silhouette, straight tunics decorated with sequins and evening dresses with contrasting stoles.

The 2001 Oscar and the Valentino dress

The evening dress that has become the most famous among those worn by Julia Roberts is undoubtedly the one worn by the Academy Awards in 2001. A designer dress Valentino Haute Couture in black and white of 1992 that caused the phenomenon of vintage to explode on a global level. And that even brought a lot of luck to Julia who won the first one that evening Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the movie Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth.

All the colors of Julia Roberts

The black seems to be the favorite color of Julia Roberts when it comes to addressing the red carpet. Alone or in combination with white, it was in fact the protagonist of many ceremonies, come on Golden Globe ai Academy Awards. But the actress of Pretty Woman also knows how to dare with i strong colors or with delicate and precious shades. Like the champagne in the dress of Giorgio Armani ai Oscar from 2004 or the fuchsia one-shoulder dress by Elie Saab to those of 2019. The most sparkling dress? Impossible not to remember the one worn by Julia at Met Gala 2008. A daydream created for her by Giorgio Armani at his side on the red carpet.

The iconic looks in the movies

But it is style of Julia Roberts it is also that of his own unforgettable characters. First of all, the transformation from a prostitute dressed in cut-out dresses in stretch fabric to a perfect lady in elegant suits and evening dresses that takes place in the film Pretty Woman. A dream that made the history of the cinema early 90s. Or the skimpy and ultra sexy outfits in Erin Brockovich- Stronger than the truth. For which his character is criticized at work. And again, the countless white dresses of If you run away, I’ll marry you. And the masculine and casual suits flaunted in My best friend’s Wedding. In stark contrast to the wisteria bridesmaid dress she is forced to wear to the ceremony. Each film left an iconic image of Julia also thanks to the clothes. With the common element, once again, of his unique smile.

