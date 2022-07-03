Julia Roberts gives a style lesson with the two outfits of the moment

For a moment we thought that Julia Roberts had become ‘Vivian’ again and we have moved directly to the mythical film beautiful woman. And it seems that time has not passed by the actress. Or at least, she hasn’t in her charming and unmistakable smile. The Hollywood star has attended the famous talk show of Stephen Colbert to promote ‘Gaslit’, a series in which he stars alongside the actor Sean Penn and that rescues the Watergate political scandal of the 1970s.

For such a special occasion, the actress could not disappoint us with her styling. And, of course, she has lived up to it. Julia Roberts has monopolized all the flashes in New York with a pastel yellow suit that made us fall in love at first sight. And it is that despite the fact that some superstitious people believe that this tone brings bad luck, it is also capable of instantly rejuvenating and bringing extra light to her face.

Julia Roberts sweeps the infallible suit for all those who are over 50 years old

Comprising an oversized straight-cut blazer and matching extra-wide culottes, the ensemble couldn’t have been more ideal. A bet of guaranteed success that you should sign if you are over 50 years old and you have important events coming soon (such as a communion or a baptism). The reason? It is without a doubt the perfect alternative to not lose sophistication if you are already a bit bored of midi dresses.

And we say it with arguments, because tailors with wide leg pants manage to slim the hips and optically lengthen the legs without adding too much formalism. Hills? Add a shirt of the same tone, as Julia Roberts has done with her suit.

To complete the look, the protagonist of Pretty Woman has chosen some original patent black oxford-style shoes that added an indisputable rebellious touch. Although we are sure that this suit would also work perfectly with high-heeled sandals or stilettos.

Another bermuda shorts suit that has emerged as the winner

But wait, because just when we thought she couldn’t get over this style, Julia Roberts goes and attends the series premiere at night with another suit jacket. Of course, this time the set was made up of original checked shorts and was dark gray. A set with masculine essence that has also completely conquered us. Do you want to see her now with both looks? She keeps going down!