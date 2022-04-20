Julia Roberts gives life in the series “Gaslit” to Martha Mitchell, the key woman in the “Watergate” case

“Martha was right”: under that motto, the new series “Gaslit” premiered on Monday in New York, starring Julia Roberts and which reviews the famous Watergate scandal (1972) vindicating the figure of its accuser, today better known by the psychologists than by the general public.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) closed its doors earlier than usual to roll out a red carpet among valuable Egyptian antiquities where the cast headed by Julia Roberts and the other protagonist, Sean Penn, who were joined by dozens of celebrities invited to the first viewing.

In “Gaslit,” Roberts plays Martha Mitchell. -wife of John Mitchell, attorney general and campaign manager of President Richard Nixon in 1972-, a complex figure who found the signs of what the Watergate case would be but was ostracized by the Republicans and died of cancer a few years later .

Sporting her signature smile and holding hands with her on-screen husband Penn, the actress arrived at the last moment dressed in a gray shorts suit and circumvented the waiting media, making only one exception for Starz, the producer channel of the series.

“I think (Martha) is the peach pit that no one ever paid attention to: everyone ate the peach and threw away the pit. I’ve never put it that way,” laughed Roberts, beaming in a gray suit with shorts, white shirt and cummerbund.

Penn, unrecognizable in the series under layers of makeup and prosthetics that remove hair and add kilos, except for his green eyes and his characteristic facial gesture, considered that it is the “opportune” moment to remember this forgotten figure, and a “reminder how things are not done”.

The review proposed by the series over eight episodes It goes beyond the historical fact that triggered Nixon’s resignation, as its title (Gaslit or Gaslight) anticipates, which alludes to a type of psychological abuse in which the victim is led to question their own sanity.

It is suggested that the Arkansas “socialite” suffered, whom her husband ordered locked up in a hotel to prevent her from speaking to the press, since she had connected the dots between the robbery at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and the Nixon’s re-election committee, led by John Mitchell.

The subtitle, “The ‘Watergate’ was a mistake. Martha was right”, which as of today adorns some buses in the Big Apple, tries to correct the wrong that gave rise to the “Martha Mitchell effect”, as the error is known in the one that a psychologist describes as delirium the real perceptions of a patient.

Several supporting actors also alluded to this, such as Chris Bauer (played by James McCord), the former CIA agent arrested in the espionage operation against Democratic leaders and whom Martha recognized as head of security for the committee in which her husband worked.

“These men who were trying to rationalize their journey in crime (…) also collectively surrounded Martha Mitchell, who was telling the truth loud and clear, physically and violently silenced her, and reviled her as if she were crazy,” the actor said. to Eph.

In a similar way, actor Patton Oswalt, interpreter of who was considered Nixon’s “executioner”, Chuck Colson, who was described as a “true believer who was wildly incompetent, if you can be both things at once “.

The series, which premieres on April 24 on Starz, is directed by Matt Ross and based on the “Slow Burn” podcast, in which the journalist Leon Neyfakh investigated the forgotten characters and the plots that he considers are not paid attention to the best-known account of the scandal.