Julia Roberts: hair looks from the 90s to today

Spotted on the streets of New York, Julia Roberts, hand in hand with her husband Daniel Moder, sports a very natural casual look (with a country chic dress) e hair that let us glimpse white shades. But how old is Julia Roberts? Icon of beauty from the 90s to today, the woman, whom we remember for her unforgettable interpretation in Pretty Woman (together with Richard Gere), has just turned 54. But age doesn’t seem to be a problem for her: beautiful with hers gray blending, Julia Roberts, chosen by People as most beautiful woman in the world in 2017 , talks to us about body positivity and of acceptance, because regrowth must no longer be a taboo.

But how is it changed her look and his style from the 90s to today?

20th Century Studios

Julia Roberts among the beauty icons of the 90s: here is her “Nineties” look

In 1991, after the success of Pretty Woman (one of the most famous films of the 90s), Julia Roberts, at the age of 24, is crowned most beautiful woman in the world. His are timeless casual look with the typical clothes of 90s style for women: sheath dresses, oversized cardigans, dungarees, soft jackets, jeans and t-shirts. All very current.

And in 1999 it is already a symbol offemale empowerment: at the première of Notting Hill (with Hugh Grant), Julia Roberts proudly displays hers unshaved armpits.

A ’90s style as a soap and water girl: natural curly hair

Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

How can we forget its natural charm during the Golden Globes 1990 with his men’s suit (complete with tie) oversized by Armani, his curly red hair brought to natural and its beauty look soap and water that frame his mega smile? It is an outfit that remains unforgettable especially for lovers of 90s fashion and style.

Julia Roberts elegant look: pinstripe and short hair

Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

Only a year later comes a clear transformation: it gives a cut to its foliage (i short cuts are not very common for the actress) and we see her, at the Golden Globes, with hair that is no longer so curly, but shorts with a smooth and soft fold. Julia Roberts, while holding her prize, has a sexy look with one double-breasted pinstripe jacket it’s a miniskirt which enhances her long legs. Definitely a highly inspirational outfit to recreate an elegant 90s style.

The last 90s: back to the origins

Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

The years 1991 to 1997, Julia sports gods hair look many different: from a medium short cut with shades of blonde, to one very short and red (which we remember in The Adventures of Peter Pan, Hook – Captain Hook) up to the late 90s when back to the origins with long, natural curly hair (in the movie If you run away, I’ll marry you, again paired with Richard Gere).

Hair style and fashion look of Julia Roberts in the 2000s

BEN STANSALLGetty Images

2000 is the year of the film Erin Brockovich by Steven Soderbergh, with whom, in 2001 Julia Roberts wins the Academy Award for Best Actress. His image at the award ceremony remains unforgettable: a elegant look with the black dress of Valentino, one smokey eye intense and a refined hairstyle (one low chignon who often shows off at events and red carpets) who collects her hair (here more straight than curly), darkened with dark brown, which underlines her chic outfit.

Dark brown: color loved by the actress

Jim SpellmanGetty Images

In the following years, he returns as the protagonist in the film Mona Lisa Smile (2003) with a hairlook enough traditional: hair long and wavy dark brown. In 2004, in Closer, the hair is blonde and straight. But it is only a momentary transformation. In fact, in 2007, she restored her dark brown by alternating very elegant hairstyles on important occasions with slightly wavy hair kept loose.

Julia’s eclectic hairstyle

20th Century Studios

Between 2010 and 2012 his hairlook I’m very eclectic for film matters (Eat, pray, love and Snow White), then Julia passes by natural brown to the Dark blonde until the Red. In 2013 gets nominated forOscar as best supporting actress ne Osage County Secrets and, for the occasion, wears a short red dress, a natural beauty look and brings i light brown hair with red highlights gathered in a low chignon.

Blond hair (for a moment also pink)

Rick RowellGetty Images

From 2014 the hair has lightened: it has a long hair Dark blonde which almost always brings move together with a light makeup. But it is in recent years (between 2016 and 2018) that the real change has come: Julia Roberts has blonde hair that, for a moment, veers towards pink shades (very trendy color), giving it a jaunty and glamorous look.

Julia gives us a cut and the white hair arrives “proud”

From 2018 comes the actress ‘gives us a cut’ and here she is beautiful with hers wavy long bob from the nuance warm light blond that enhances its colors and features.

And we come to today: Julia is today a happy woman, she has a close family (three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and Henry) and over 50 films behind him and this is reflected in his natural look which shows proudly (also on Instagram), without hiding the signs of aging.

Julia Roberts, showing off hers gray blending, with which he gradually abandons blonde balayage to make room for white hair, shows us that we need to go beyond the taboos relating to physical appearance and love and accept ourselves more.

